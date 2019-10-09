Before the small-school postseason starts, preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings:
RK., TEAM, REC. (PREV.)
1. Champaign Central, 15-3-3 (1)
Maroons recovered from loss to Normal U-High by dumping Peoria Manual, visit Bloomington later this week.
2. St. Thomas More, 17-2-3 (2)
Sabers finished regular season by routing Oakwood/Salt Fork, face either SJ-O or ALAH in regional semis.
3. Urbana, 9-4-1 (3)
Tigers tied tough Richwoods squad, then lost to Normal Community ahead of hosting Normal West on Thursday.
4. Mahomet-Seymour, 13-4-1 (4)
Bulldogs held tough with Champaign Central, rebounded by topping Mattoon and visit rival Mt. Zion next.
5. Monticello, 18-1-1 (6)
Sages capped Illini Prairie slate by ousting Unity on Tuesday, face stiff challenge Thursday with Judah Christian.
6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 17-0 (5)
Blue Devils overwhelmed Schlarman last, shoot for outright Vermilion Valley title against Hoopeston Area.
7. Hoopeston Area, 20-3-1 (7)
Cornjerkers eclipsed Iroquois West in one-goal match, will try to avenge earlier loss to BHRA on Thursday.
8. Judah Christian, 13-5-1 (8)
Tribe trumped Rantoul for fourth win in last five tries, visits Monticello for quality last nonconference bout.
9. Uni High, 6-7-5 (10)
Illineks outlasted Peoria Christian after staying close with St. Teresa, host Bloomington Central Catholic soon.
10. Iroquois West, 17-5-1 (—)
Raiders return to rankings despite narrow loss to Hoopeston Area, face Momence to begin regional action.