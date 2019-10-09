Listen to this article

Before the small-school postseason starts, preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings:

RK., TEAM, REC. (PREV.)

1. Champaign Central, 15-3-3 (1)

Maroons recovered from loss to Normal U-High by dumping Peoria Manual, visit Bloomington later this week.

2. St. Thomas More, 17-2-3 (2)

Sabers finished regular season by routing Oakwood/Salt Fork, face either SJ-O or ALAH in regional semis.

3. Urbana, 9-4-1 (3)

Tigers tied tough Richwoods squad, then lost to Normal Community ahead of hosting Normal West on Thursday.

4. Mahomet-Seymour, 13-4-1 (4)

Bulldogs held tough with Champaign Central, rebounded by topping Mattoon and visit rival Mt. Zion next.

5. Monticello, 18-1-1 (6)

Sages capped Illini Prairie slate by ousting Unity on Tuesday, face stiff challenge Thursday with Judah Christian.

6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 17-0 (5)

Blue Devils overwhelmed Schlarman last, shoot for outright Vermilion Valley title against Hoopeston Area.

7. Hoopeston Area, 20-3-1 (7)

Cornjerkers eclipsed Iroquois West in one-goal match, will try to avenge earlier loss to BHRA on Thursday.

8. Judah Christian, 13-5-1 (8)

Tribe trumped Rantoul for fourth win in last five tries, visits Monticello for quality last nonconference bout.

9. Uni High, 6-7-5 (10)

Illineks outlasted Peoria Christian after staying close with St. Teresa, host Bloomington Central Catholic soon.

10. Iroquois West, 17-5-1 (—)

Raiders return to rankings despite narrow loss to Hoopeston Area, face Momence to begin regional action.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

