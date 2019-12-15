CHAMPAIGN — No soccer was being played at Dodds Park on this cold, gray December afternoon when Santiago Rodriguez returned to his old stomping grounds.
The Champaign Central senior expressed amazement at multiple lighting banks hovering high over the grass expanse. It made Rodriguez recognize he hadn’t stopped by Dodds in quite some time.
Even if his current soccer exploits don’t take him to Dodds anymore, Rodriguez can’t possibly forget what it meant to play the sport at this location many years ago.
“Even park district practices are practices,” Rodriguez said. “It’s where I learned to pass, where I learned to shoot, where I learned to dribble. So this is like the foundation of everything, and I’ve built off that with everything else I’ve done.”
The latest addition to Rodriguez’s soccer accomplishments list is a second consecutive News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year award, the first back-to-back winner in the award’s 23-year history.
Rodriguez capped a stellar two-year strech by taking over the Maroons’ offense — following the graduation of fellow playmakers Pablo Diaz and Reynaldo Zarco — and guiding Central to its second Class 2A regional championship in as many years.
The DePaul signee ranked second locally with a school-record 48 goals, competing against arguably the area’s most daunting schedule. He added 17 assists in a campaign that landed Rodriguez all-state, all-sectional and all-Big 12 Conference first-team recognition.
“All the top players in the area, I’ve had the pleasure of playing with,” Rodriguez said, “and knowing that I’m being recognized as one of the better ones among them is just really great.”
★ ★ ★
Rodriguez’s speed and ball-handling skills almost make him look like a living video game cheat code.
The 5-foot-11 athlete will be in one spot, resting the ball under one foot and surveying his surroundings. The next, he’ll either be darting toward the net, wiring a shot from a seemingly impossible angle or finding the slimmest opening for a pass.
The speed aspect was most relevant to Rodriguez during his youth matches at Dodds, which started when he was a kindergartner playing with first-graders.
Rodriguez formed what he described as a “powerhouse duo” — first with 2019 Central graduate KJ Munroe and later with current Maroons senior Spencer Bauer — while in the park district soccer scene.
The latter was longer-lasting and maintained with a simple formula. Bauer — a center-back on this year’s Central outfit — mopped up defensively before hitting Rodriguez for the finish at the other end.
“It was nearly unbeatable,” Rodriguez said.
Why just nearly?
“There were three really good teams: There was me and Spencer’s team, there was the cheating team and then there was the other cheating team,” Rodriguez said with a grin. “They all buddied with each other, and they were all on the same team. Disgraceful.”
Clearly they didn’t snag all of the good players, as Rodriguez, Bauer and their teammates finally bested one of those programs in Rodriguez’s fourth-grade year.
“It was,” Rodriguez began, before bringing his fingers to his mouth in a chef’s kiss, “pure gold.”
★ ★ ★
Rodriguez started to find his footing locally during his sophomore season with the Maroons. He was Central’s lone News-Gazette All-Area first-team choice, also grabbing all-sectional and unanimous all-Big 12 first-team status.
But when Rodriguez and Zarco were joined by Urbana transfer Diaz for Rodriguez’s junior stint, magic quickly began happening. Operating in that triumvirate did more for Rodriguez than just boost his scoring total from 16 goals in 10th grade to 30 tallies in 11th grade.
“(Bauer) used to say that I was a bad hold-up forward — and it’s kind of true, because sophomore year we didn’t really have that many pieces,” Rodriguez said. “It was just me up there. So I’d just turn and go, turn and go.
“But over learning from Rey and applying it this year, I tried to ... choose my moments when to turn, when to hold up, and I attribute that a lot to Rey.”
Rodriguez most frequently collaborated this year with Todd Marshall and Judd Wagner. Rodriguez described partnering with Marshall as “one of my favorite parts of the whole season.”
And any worries the Maroons would slip after losing two big offensive pieces and starting goalkeeper Peter Wagner were short-lived. Central won 19 matches and nearly made it two seasons in a row with a 2A sectional final berth, while Rodriguez increased his goal output by more than 50 percent.
“I believed we were going to be as good, if not better,” Rodriguez said. “As for preparing for the focus from other teams (after a strong junior campaign), I can’t really say I did anything (differently).”
★ ★ ★
Peter Bouton is Rodriguez’s uncle. Bouton crafted a strong tennis career for himself at Central before taking his craft to the University of Illinois, where he and Mike Meyer’s 28-12 doubles record in 1982-83 rates sixth in program history.
What does all of this have to do with Rodriguez’s soccer exploits?
“We’ve been having a debate the past four years on who’s going to have the better high school legacy,” Rodriguez said. “I got a text from him two weeks ago that said he finally conceded.”
This doesn’t mean the friendly battle is over, though. Just shifting focus.
“If he’s an A-tier high school player, he was an S-tier college player,” Rodriguez said of Bouton. “So now we’re switching the debate to who’s going to be the better college player.”
A Champaign connection also exists for Rodriguez at his future school of choice, DePaul.
Cole Bushue, a 2006 UI alumnus, is a Blue Demons men’s soccer assistant coach. That last name should strike a chord to C-U soccer fans. Former Centennial star Jacob Bushue, Cole’s younger brother, currently is playing professionally in Finland.
“It’s really easy to talk to (Cole) because he’s from here,” Rodriguez said. “He asks me how the town is. But all the coaches are really great guys — and, more importantly, my mom likes them all, too.”
★ ★ ★
Rodriguez can credit both his play at Dodds and Central for helping develop his current soccer prowess.
But there’s one more source for that: Central Illinois United, a club program based out of Pekin that Rodriguez joined just before high school.
“CIU just really pushed me into a whole new world,” Rodriguez said. “I had no idea about how to contact college coaches, which showcases were good to go to. ... I absolutely don’t think I’d be as good as I am right now (without CIU).”
Rodriguez’s final club run is underway, and he also plays locally in a Soccer Planet league, on a team called Gamers United. The roster is a familiar cast: Among those joining Rodriguez are Bauer and fellow Maroons Ian McDonald and Nathan Clark, as well as Judah Christian star Caleb Aldridge and St. Thomas More standout Joe Sellett.
“Last year, we won the whole thing,” Rodriguez said. “But it’s really just for fun.”
Once Rodriguez arrives in Chicago to link up with DePaul soccer, he’ll have touched every conceivable level of the sport.
So, once his college eligibility expires, why not shoot for the last possible option?
“It’s always been my dream since I was playing (at Dodds) that I wanted to play professionally,” Rodriguez said. “That’s always been the dream, and I’m going to do whatever I can to make that happen.”
