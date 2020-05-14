Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.