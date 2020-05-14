BILL DeJARNETTE is a big reason St. Joseph-Ogden has a boys’ soccer program, serving as its first-ever head coach back in 2009. He’s returned to the Spartans for 2020 and spoke about what it will take to get SJ-O back to its regional-championship level of 2012:
What is your history with this program?
At the point in time where we added high school girls’ soccer into Champaign-Urbana, I was the girls’ coach for Centennial for its first three years (from 1997 through 1999). And then I moved to Uni High and was involved with the boys in the fall, girls in the spring for a number of years (in the early 2000s). I’ve lived in St. Joe since the early ’80s, and I was familiar with the youth program they had going for a long period of time, and they brought kids into the Urbana Park District. Early ’90s they were bringing in 100, 120 kids to Urbana every Saturday. Later on, they tried to get high school soccer in (at SJ-O) — didn’t happen. And then I was contacted some years back by some parents to see if I could make a presentation to the school board as to the process of getting high school soccer into St. Joe. And so I’m back.
How might not having summer contact days affect you and the team?
I’ve got an extensive library of repeating drills, philosophies, process (the coaching staff will) put into a contextual manner so we can get that information out to the players and prospective players so they have some things to work on. Those multiple small touches matter when you’re trying to build a process, and that’s another thing that will be critical. We need to expand the team size dramatically. Success came at Uni when I got the team number in the 40s. Success will come here. We’ve got to get to 30, 35, because it’s critical to maintain a JV schedule. But without depth, instead of playing three games a week you’re, in a sense, playing six games a week, and you don’t win many games on six-game-a-week legs.
Do you have any idea how your 2020 roster is shaping up?
We graduated some outstanding seniors. The middle field had a strong freshman class. We expect pretty much all of them to stay. We’ve told people, “Bring friends.” It’s more important for us right now to get our numbers up than to worry that somebody is highly skilled. We will want to put in a fairly complex system, but a fairly complex system takes time and it takes a large number of individuals. But we have a really strong youth program in St. Joe, so the more we communicate effectively at the high-school level and the more we work with the youth program, the easier it’ll be.