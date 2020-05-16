MICHEL STRINGER‘s tenure as Unity boys’ soccer coach dates back to 2003, though his most recent years have been especially busy. His club received a new turf field prior to the 2019 campaign, and now the team’s 2020 season could be affected by a pandemic:
How are you approaching the lead-up to the 2020 season with summer contact days suspended?
I’m trying to stay cautiously optimistic. I know June is a no-go. I am crossing my fingers for July. ... This could potentially have an impact on the team’s depth. Every team, whether you’re talking academics or athletics, you have students who go above and beyond and students who don’t. Students who are going to do all their workouts, and students who aren’t. When you have in-person practices, you reduce the amount of students who aren’t (working). When you have virtual practices, you may increase the number of students who aren’t going to participate over the course of the summer, but they still want to be on the team in the fall. Where does it hurt you? I imagine it would hurt your depth. So that’s a real concern that I have. Now I’m staying positive. We had a team meeting the other day, and I had almost everyone participate. So if we can stay like that, then maybe it won’t hurt our depth at all.
What are your expectations for your 2020 team?
We had some great kids coming up. We had some good freshmen last year who were growing into better sophomores this year ... and some solid senior leadership. I think we were on track to have a good season.
How have you seen the program grow and develop in your time with it?
My favorite part of watching the program grow (is a thing) like a couple weeks ago. I was on a phone conference with a former player who’s now a coach over in Indiana, and we were comparing notes. To see the players not only grow and develop here — because I’m in a really nice situation where I coach with our youth program through our park district. So I get to see so many of our kids start off as youngsters — elementary, middle school kids, carry through the high school program. And then to be able to have interactions with them as they’re postgraduates ... for me, that’s what I really enjoy most.
How do you feel about your turf field?
We don’t have to worry about the rain and the soggy field conditions. ... The ball moves faster. I think as you get used to the turf, that’s a real advantage for us. It’s great. ... In the summer, on a 98-degree day, it’s really hot. But when you’re in October, in the postseason, and it’s a 50-degree day, it makes it wonderful.