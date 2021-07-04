For as much as I’ve recently written about the 2020-21 high school sports season being over, we still have plenty of coverage on deck for the associated athletes.
We’ve already published our All-Area girls’ soccer and All-Area girls’ track and field packages — the former last weekend and the latter this weekend. So when can you expect the remaining IHSA “summer” sports to be highlighted?
As of now, the schedule reads as follows: boys’ track and field on July 11, boys’ tennis on July 14, softball on July 18, wrestling on July 21 and baseball on July 25.
These dates are subject to change, and those that fall on a Sunday will be in our Weekend Extra pages, which may be available on different days depending on your location in our coverage area.
We’ve also got our annual Preps Year in Review, which is scheduled to run in print on Aug. 1. With that, we’ll be combining the 2020 fall season, 2021 winter season, 2021 spring season and 2021 summer season in a comprehensive look back at the local school year in prep sports that was.
Given that all sports occurred in some form or fashion (unlike last school year), this was a season unlike any other. As such, we’ll attempt to give the kids one last chance to be featured in our pages before starting a new chapter with the 2021-22 school year.
As I do with All-Area coverage, I reached out to our local coaches and athletic directors for feedback on individuals and teams in a number of categories. The breadth of responses I’ve received has been astounding and gives me a great deal of choices to pick from for the Year in Review’s final version.
We’ll also be determining a Program of the Year, as well as Male and Female Athletes of the Year.
The latter two awards only can be won by outgoing seniors, and we have many deserving candidates considering how much these kids have been through in the past 15 months and how many sports some of them competed in amid a condensed schedule.
We won’t be altering our Program of the Year determination process despite a lack of postseason action in multiple sports. That would prove to be more trouble than it’s worth, and the school that comes out on top no doubt will have earned the prize anyway. The formula takes into account both individual and team success, as well as the number of sports a school offers.