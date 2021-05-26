TOLONO — Tony Reetz is curious about a bit of history.
Specifically how some fellow former Okaw Valley Conference and current Illini Prairie Conference members have fared in the IHSA girls’ track and field state series after experiencing success in the league meet.
“You look at the programs here (like) St. Joe, Monticello ... it’s just loaded,” the seventh-year Unity girls’ coach said.
St. Joseph-Ogden boasts six Class 1A state trophies, including championships in 2000 and 2018. Monticello has come on strong recently, with third-place Class 2A hardware in 2019.
The Rockets want to get in on that fun.
“I told the girls that my goal was first we’re going to start competing for conference championships. If we’re there, that puts us in the realm of sectional championships,” Reetz said. “And if we’re there ... we should be in the hunt for a trophy at state.”
Unity on Tuesday evening earned what Reetz believes may be the program’s first conference title since 2008, as the Rockets’ 165 points put them past Monticello (133) and SJ-O (116) at Hicks Field.
“This is step one,” Reetz said. “We’ve got two more big steps to go.”
Unity picked up four individual event wins and two relay triumphs during a windy contest that experienced occasional rain throughout.
The relay foursome of sophomore Kayla Nelson, senior Shannon Flavin, senior Kyleigh Weller and sophomore Lauren Miller went fastest in the 400- and 800-meter races, clocking 51.0 seconds in the former and 1 minute, 50.88 seconds in the latter.
Two more underclassmen — freshman Bri Ritchie and sophomore Audrey Remole — also came up big in their events.
Ritchie won the 300 hurdles in 50.55 and placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.29.
“It’s definitely really, really cool,” Ritchie said of winning a conference race as a ninth-grader. “I definitely did not expect to come in with that big of a margin (nearly 4 seconds).”
Reetz said Ritchie was in a slow heat of the 300 hurdles during an earlier meet this season and busted out a 50 flat.
“Coach (Patrick) Striegel and Coach (Tim) Gateley and I all made contact like, ‘OK, I think we have something here,’” Reetz said.
Remole placed first in the high jumpat 5 feet, 3 inches — winning a jump-off with Rantoul sophomore Brianna Dixon — and claimed second in the triple jump at 33-11/4.
“She killed it in the jumps,” Reetz said of Remole, who also took sixth in the 400 dash. “This is only the second meet she’s ever triple jumped in. High jump, she had a big PR.”
Two of Reetz’s stalwarts rounded out the Rockets’ wins. Senior Aly Bagwell topped the shot put field in 35-31/4, and senior Gracie Cox established a new IPC discus record at 131-6.
“They’ve been really awesome,” Reetz said. “They know exactly what’s expected of them.”
Runner-up Monticello’s distance crew — which owns two IHSA state trophies since 2017 — keyed the Sages’ performance Tuesday.
Sophomore Mabry Bruhn set new IPC bests while winning the 800 run (2:24.76) and 1,600 run (5:10.64), also taking second in the 3,200 run.
“This is definitely a good experience for us,” said Bruhn, who recorded a personal-best pole vault of 10-0, as well. “That’s really motivating and encouraging for us going into sectionals.”
Monticello won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, as well — in 4:23.07 and a new IPC-best 9:57.71. Junior anchor Rachel Koon stole the show in both, rallying from second place in the former race and third in the latter to cross the line first each time.
“The 4 by 8, in particular, is just all grit,” Sages coach Cully Welter said of Koon. “It was impressive.”
SJ-O senior Atleigh Hamilton snagged the 200 dash and long jump titles and IPC records in 26.0 seconds and 17-11. No surprise for the two-time Class 1A state long jump champion and future Illinois State track and field athlete.
“Being able to win (the 200) at conference and set that meet record was pretty great,” Hamilton said. “I’m just going to keep working hard in practice and just keep focusing on myself.”
The Spartans also received a pole vault championship at 11-0 from junior Grace Schmitz, who leaped into the arms of vault coach Dave Cluver after clearing that personal-best height.
“When you’re able to hit the mark,” Schmitz said, “it really just gives you all the excitement you wanted all season.”
Rantoul’s Dixon also was a standout. In addition to challenging Remole for the high jump crown, she bested Ritchie in the 100 hurdles at 15.80. Though she ended the race shaking her head in disappointment.
“I was real high over the last four hurdles,” Dixon said. “Hopefully, I can just focus more on getting low over the hurdles and pushing to get a new PR.”