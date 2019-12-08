Josh Baysore
Jr., Monticello
Why he made the team: Baysore was the Sages’ consistent No. 2 runner during his team’s state-championship campaign, placing fourth at his regional, seventh in his sectional and 28th at the Class 1A state meet.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Trippie Redd. ... Before I compete, I eat a peanut butter bagel and a banana. ... In my dream career, I would be an astrophysicist and study/research stuff in space. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Jakob Ingebrigtsen. ... My favorite TV show is “Tom & Jerry.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Steve Prefontaine, Elon Musk and Albert Einstein.
Three items on my bucket list: Get a Ph.D, go skydiving and learn a European language by living in the country in which it’s spoken.
Ryder James
Soph., PBL
Why he made the team: The only local runner to post a time below 15 minutes this season, James won both the regional and sectional races in which he was involved before dashing to fifth place at the Class 1A state showcase.
A few of my favorites: I need tickets to see the Olympics. ... Before I compete, I eat eggs, bacon and toast. ... In my dream career, I would be sponsored by a company and run for them. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Josh Methner. ... My favorite TV channel is ESPN. ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jesus, Steve Prefontaine and Eliud Kipchoge.
Three items on my bucket list: Qualify for Nike Cross Nationals and Foot Locker Nationals, skydive and go to the Olympics.
Henry Kraatz
Sr., Uni High
Why he made the team: While the Illineks showed plenty of balance, it was Kraatz most often leading the pack. He secured runner-up status in his regional and sectional, eventually guiding Uni High to sixth as a unit at Class 1A state via an 18th-place individual effort.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see SWANS. ... Before I compete, I eat an egg sandwich a few hours before and maybe a banana closer to the race. ... In my dream career, I would be a dinosaur, specifically a velociraptor. ... My favorite subject to study in school is creative writing. ... My favorite athlete is Matthew Tang. ... My favorite TV show is “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kevin Shields, Stavros Halkias and Fidel Castro (who I hear could eat 20 scoops of ice cream after a full meal).
Three items on my bucket list: Small bucket, medium bucket and bucket with a hole in the bottom.
Aryan Lalwani
Jr., Uni High
Why he made the team: Lalwani settled in right behind Kraatz at the Class 1A state meet by taking 19th place and also played a significant role in the Illineks’ previous success, including with a sixth-place outcome at his sectional.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Electric Light Orchestra. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana. ... In my dream career, I would conduct research. ... My favorite subject to study in school is molecular biology. ... My favorite athlete is Matty Tang. ... My favorite TV show is “Breaking Bad.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Thomas Midgley, Carl R. Woese and David Bergandine.
Three items on my bucket list: Cyan bucket, magenta bucket and yellow bucket.
Luke Manolakes
Sr., Centennial
Why he made the team: Our Runner of the Year pushed the Chargers to a team sectional berth with a runner-up effort at his regional — in a season-best time of 15 minutes, 8 seconds — then climbed to 14th place at Class 2A state for his second career all-state honor.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Billie Eilish. ... Before I compete, I eat a Clif bar and a banana. ... In my dream career, I would help kids find happiness. ... My favorite subject to study in school is social justice. ... My favorite athlete is Josh Methner. ... My favorite TV show is “Big Brother.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick John F. Kennedy, Mickey Mantle and Mo Farah.
Three items on my bucket list: Attend the Final Four, run at the NCAA national championships and meet Bob.
Gabe Martinez
Sr., BHRA
Why he made the team: Martinez served as the clear veteran leader for a relatively young group of Blue Devils, notching fifth place at his regional, ninth at his sectional and 12th at Class 1A state — the area’s third-best finish.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Panic! at the Disco. ... Before I compete, I eat pasta. ... In my dream career, I would run professionally for Bowerman Track Club. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Sugar Ray Leonard. ... My favorite TV show is “South Park.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Logan Paul, Freddy Mercury and Joe Rogan.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, see an Ouija board work and have a professional boxing match.
Luke Sokolowski
Jr., Monticello
Why he made the team: Building off a strong sophomore track campaign, Sokolowski was the Sages’ No. 1 runner during their jaunt to the Class 1A state crown, serving up third-place regional and sectional efforts as well as an 11th-place state race.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Volbeat. ... Before I compete, I eat an egg-white omelet with avocado toast. ... In my dream career, I would be a dermatologist and run competitively on the side. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite athlete is Mo Farah. ... My favorite TV show is “Riverdale.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Steve Prefontaine, Meb Keflezighi and Mo Farah.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel to Tokyo, run the six world marathons and run in the U.S. Olympic trials.