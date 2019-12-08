Kate Ahmari
Fr., Uni High
Why she made the team: Ahmari won a Class 1A regional title before snagging second place at her sectional and 28th at the state meet.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Shawn Mendes. ... Before I compete, I eat oatmeal with blueberries. ... In my dream career, I would be involved in medicine. ... My favorite subjects to study in school are biology and math. ... My favorite athlete is Emma Coburn. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Eliud Kipchoge, Emma Abrahamson and Gordon Ramsay.
Three items on my bucket list: Run a marathon, travel to Europe and roller skate with dolphins.
Mabry Bruhn
Fr., Monticello
Why she made the team: Bruhn placed third in her regional and sectional meets and 13th at Class 1A state for the runner-up Sages.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lizzo. ... Before I compete, I eat oatmeal and some fruit. ... In my dream career, I would like to do something in the medical field. ... My favorite subjects to study in school are biology and ag, but I also love to read. ... My favorite athlete is Katelyn Tuohy. ... My favorite TV show is “The Good Doctor.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick God, Abe Lincoln and Katie Ledecky.
Three items on my bucket list: Go cliff jumping into the ocean, visit France and visit Bora Bora.
Kylie Decker
Sr., Unity
Why she made the team: The Rockets’ veteran shone through when the Rockets needed it most: fifth in her regional, fourth in her sectional and 22nd at Class 1A state to help Unity to third.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Old Dominion. ... Before I compete, I eat peanut butter toast and a banana. ... In my dream career, I would own my own business. ... My favorite subject to study in school is statistics. ... My favorite athlete is Emma Coburn. ... My favorite TV show is “Blue Bloods.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jesus, Abraham Lincoln and Queen Elizabeth.
Three items on my bucket list: Visit all 50 states, run a marathon and ride in a hot air balloon.
Fran Hendrickson
Sr., St. Thomas More
Why she made the team: The Loyola Chicago signee took second in her regional and seventh in her sectional to pace the Sabers to a team state berth. She ended her prep cross-country tenure placing 52nd at the Class 1A state meet.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana and a Clif bar. ... In my dream career, I would be working for ESPN. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Emma Coburn. ... My favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Princess Diana, my grandma and Kanye West.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel to Greece, go cliff diving and study abroad.
Rachel Koon
Soph., Monticello
Why she made the team: Never far behind Bruhn as the Sages’ No. 2 athlete, Koon romped to fourth place in her regional, fifth place in her sectional and an all-state showing of 19th at the Class 1A state meet.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Mercy Me. ... Before I compete, I eat a bagel with peanut butter and a banana. ... In my dream career, I would be a teacher. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Wilma Rudolph. ... My favorite TV show is “Tiny House, Big Living.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jesus, Fred Rogers and Helen Keller.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel around the U.S. in a mobile tiny house, go hiking at Yosemite National Park and go to the Kentucky Derby.
Olivia Rosenstein
Sr., Urbana
Why she made the team: Our Runner of the Year repeatedly cracked 18 minutes — something just seven area girls achieved this year — on her way to individual regional and sectional triumphs and fourth place in Class 2A.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see fun. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana. ... In my dream career I would research our bodies’ metabolic processes and changes to their environment. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Mary Cain. ... My favorite TV show is “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick (assuming we omit language barriers) Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Lao Tzu and Anne Hutchinson.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel outside the country, buy a plane banner message (like the ones you see when you go to the beach) and watch a show on Broadway.
Payne Turney
Sr., Clinton
Why she made the team: Now a two-time all-state honoree in Class 1A, Turney continued her career-long individual prowess with an 18th-place state showing.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see the Jonas Brothers. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana and a protein bar. ... In my dream career, I would be in a research lab. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. .... My favorite athlete is Emma Abrahamson. ... My favorite TV show is “Veronica Mars.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Steve Prefontaine, Gene Vance and John Mulaney.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to Greece, learn to surf and see “Hamilton.”