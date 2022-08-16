Asmussen | SJ-O graduate Atwood jumps back into pole vaulting ... successfully
Make room on the podium, Bonnie Blair and Tatyana McFadden — Champaign County has produced another gold medalist.
On July 28, former St. Joseph-Ogden track-and-field standout Hanna Atwood took the pole-vault title at the World Police & Fire Games in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Atwood, 23, is in her second year as a patrol officer with the Terre Haute, Ind., Police Department. The criminolgy major at Indiana State University joined the force after working for six months in the mental-health field.
Atwood kept busy in college. Besides her classwork, she also competed for the Sycamores track program, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference honors.
Her final season in 2020 was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. She thought she had put the poles away for good.
Earlier this year, her sergeant asked her if she would be interested in the Police & Fire Games. Atwood jumped at the chance.
Terre Haute police Chief Shawn Keen is a big proponent of the games.
“He likes the idea of being able to network internationally in a positive way to communicate with other law-enforcement personnel and other people in the first-responder community,” Atwood said. “My chief was pretty excited that we were going.”
Four of Atwood’s coworkers competed as well. They all performed well, though she was the only gold medalist.
The officers raised the funds to make the trip, which cost about $2,000.
There isn’t a lot of pole vaulting required in police work. So Atwood started training again, working with Jeff Martin, her coach at Indiana State.
Her parents, Tamela and Jason, were thrilled with the idea of her competing.
“She got this amazing opportunity to jump again,” her mother said. “For her, that kind of helped bring some closure to her season ending early.”
Her time with the Sycamores certainly came in handy at the Police & Fire Games.
“I was very fortunate,” Atwood said. “Indiana State was a Division I school. I competed against some very, very talented jumpers in college. I believe that helped me a lot when I went into the games. I was able to compete at a high level.”
Atwood faced off against pole vaulters from Spain, India, Australia and Austria.
Family matters
Police work and service are a big deal in the Atwood household. Dad Jason is a decorated Champaign County deputy sheriff with 27 years in law enforcement. Mom Tamela is a longtime employee with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. She was recently promoted to deputy director of the Child Abuse hotline.
When Atwood mentioned the idea of going into police work, “my dad tried to talk me out of it a couple times,” she said.
Her mother said Atwood has long pointed toward a police career.
“There was nothing that was going to change her mind,” Tamela said. “She followed in her dad’s footsteps. We’re incredibly proud of her.”
“That determination is the same determination that Hanna has always had.”
Atwood was always coachable.
“When Hanna got the taste to do that, there was nothing that was going to stop her from continuing,” her mom said.
Long term, Atwood wants to stay in law enforcement.
“I’m drawn to the idea of a street-crimes unit or a fugitive task-force unit,” Atwood said.
Her fitness is a huge plus in police work. She lifts weights, runs, and “I absolutely love jujitsu.”
Atwood helps out her community beyond her police duties. She coaches pole vault at Terre Haute North High School.
Her police department includes 150 officers in a community of 60,690.
“We’re all brothers and sisters, essentially,” Atwood said. “We all hang out outside of work. My best friends are from the police department. We’re one big, happy family.”
Atwood is also able to see her own family in Terre Haute. Both of her siblings, brother Gage and sister Haven, attend Indiana State. Gage is a senior in pre-law. Haven is a sophomore and is going to be a teacher.
“They all followed Hanna to school, loved the university,” their mother said.
Early days
A simple question: How do you start pole vaulting?
It is not simple. It requires speed and strength that many of us don’t have.
Atwood got started in middle school when teacher Grant Risley “talked her into it,” her dad said. “She’s been doing it ever since.”
Pole vault was the only event that had a danger waiver, which required a parental signature.
“It sounded interesting,” Atwood said. “I brought the waiver home that night and haven’t looked back.”
Atwood excelled in sports at SJ-O. She lettered four times in track and three times in cross-country.
With the Spartans, she finished second at the state meet in the pole vault and was all-state two other years. She was a state champion in cross-country.
She also competed with a Normal-based pole-vaulting club team named the Flying Dragons.
Happy to return
The recent biennial World Police & Fire Games were originally scheduled for 2021. That means there will be a short turnaround before the ’23 edition, set for Winnipeg, Canada — and Atwood wants to be there.
It might involve a drive. It is getting harder for Atwood to find airlines that will transport her poles. United was the only one that did, but has said it no longer will.
“A bunch of pole-vaulters everywhere are scrambling,” she said.
Of course, you can take the poles by car or truck. It’s a 15-hour road trip from Terre Haute to Winnipeg.
That will give her mom a chance to attend. She was going to go to Rotterdam in July but came down with COVID-19 shortly beforehand.
Atwood had supporters at the games, including her boyfriend, Austin Harrison, a fellow Terre Haute officer. He helped her talk with her mom and Martin during the competition via FaceTime.
In addition to competing in the games, Atwood also visited the beaches of Normandy in western France and explored Rotterdam and the Netherlands’ capital, Amsterdam.
