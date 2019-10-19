Like the past two seasons, we're giving our weekly honorees the chance to show off their teammates:
Kylie Decker | Unity girls’ cross-country
Why she’s Athlete of the Week: The senior paved the way for the Rockets to win the 21-team Runnin Red Invitational at Metamora last Saturday. Decker completed her race in 17 minutes, 57.4 seconds to take fourth overall — the best Unity result.
From Decker: “I just felt strong, and I knew I had my team behind me so I just went for it. ... We feel good (as a team). We’re excited and ready for the postseason.”
I need tickets to see ... Old Dominion. They were at the state fair over the summer and I couldn’t go, and I really want to go see them.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Mulan.” That’s my favorite Disney movie, and I just think it’s a cool movie.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to read people’s minds. I think it would be cool to see what other people are thinking.
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. All my friends and I talk through that a lot.
My biggest pet peeve is ... people that eat really loudly and chew very loudly.
My best cross-country memory is ... winning state (as a team) in 2017. It was just a really fun day, and it means a lot to me.
My most embarrassing cross-country memory is ... we were running one time on a country road that was iced over, and I slipped on the ice.
Before a meet ... I like to listen to music on the way to the meet. At the meet, I don’t look at my phone. I hang out with my teammates.
After a meet ... I usually eat food and then dance a lot and just have fun.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully graduated from college and at a job I love dealing with human resources. I’d like to have a dog also.
Honorable mention: Megan Bernacchi, Centennial swimming and diving; Mackenzi Bowles, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball; Samantha Cook, Champaign Central swimming and diving; Brooke Erhard, St. Thomas More golf; Abby Fredrick, Judah Christian volleyball; Renni Fultz, Monticello volleyball; Elizabeth Sims, Mahomet-Seymour cross-country; Taylor Stal, Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball; Kali Walker, Cerro Gordo/Bement volleyball; Kristine Wang, Uni High volleyball.
Beau Jones | Arcola football
Why he’s Athlete of the Week: The junior didn’t have to throw much in the Purple Riders’ 62-20 home win over Tri-County last week, but he made his tosses count. Jones completed 6 of 8 passes for 192 yards and five touchdowns to pace the Arcola offense.
From Jones: “We felt pretty good about the way we played and about the way we went about our offense. ... Understanding what is all going on around me with the running backs (is key), but mostly knowing all the plays, all the passing routes, know(ing) what everyone’s doing.”
I need tickets to see ... Kenny Chesney. I like country music, and my dad listens to him a lot so I grew up around it.
One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Dodgeball.” I used to watch it with my brothers a lot growing up.
If I could choose one superpower, it would be ... to teleport. There’s a lot of places you want to go, and so just getting there easier (would be nice).
The social media platform I use most is ... Snapchat. It’s just a different way of communicating with friends that’s easier. A lot of people are on it, too.
My biggest pet peeve is ... nails on a chalkboard.
My best football memory is ... probably the Salt Fork game last year (a first-round playoff win), or last Friday night (against Tri-County).
My most embarrassing football memory is ... probably the Triopia game last year (a second-round playoff loss).
Before a game ... I keep to myself or talk to my teammates, hype them up.
After a game ... I go home and sleep or go out to eat with a couple players.
In five years, I see myself ... hopefully nearing the end of college at the U of I or a smaller, community school. I’m hoping to be a nurse.
Honorable mention: Angel Barajas, Iroquois West soccer; Chris Brown, Monticello football; Hank Cain, Unity football; Jayden Dalton, Blue Ridge soccer; Tyler Grenda, Judah Christian soccer; Ephraim Masala, Centennial soccer; Kyle Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour cross-country; Zach Rogers, Bement golf; Joe Sellett, St. Thomas More soccer; Penn Stoller, Milford/Cissna Park football.