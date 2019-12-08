CHAMPAIGN — Numbers can’t always tell an entire story. Not even in a sport tied strongly to them.
Luke Manolakes missed out on his second Class 2A all-state cross-country honor as a junior.
By four spots. By fewer than four seconds. With a time roughly six seconds slower than what he raced as a sophomore.
On paper, it could be viewed as a disappointment for the Centennial athlete. Listening to Manolakes discuss the summer before his junior campaign, however, makes it clear there was more behind these statistics than just a dip in production.
“I had a lot of mental health issues go on, and I was really concerned about myself,” Manolakes said. “I wasn’t eating that much. ... I was injured later in that season, and I think it just wore me down mentally.
“Just to finish off my senior year, I feel like I was back to normal, and I’m back where I should be.”
The 2019 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ cross-country Runner of the Year put together an impressive bounceback campaign.
The Chargers senior boasted the best local showing in 2A, completing Peoria’s Detweiller Park course in 15 minutes, 16.60 seconds to collect that elusive second all-state award, via a 14th-place result.
Right back at his sophomore-year time, to boot.
“It really is a very therapeutical thing for me,” Manolakes said of distance running. “It just gives me a mental break in the day where it’s ... just me and a couple other people just having fun.”
★ ★ ★
Manolakes’ headspace was far different leading up to his junior cross-country stint at Centennial.
The key reason: His grandfather passed away in June 2018.
“I was kind of just very depressed,” Manolakes said. “There was a lot of family issues that spiraled after that. ... I didn’t feel like I could do anything about it.”
The fallout reached a head in August, as Manolakes returned home in tears from a Friday night at work. He dialed up Chargers track and field coach Brian Easter.
“He’s an amazing guy,” Manolakes said. “He really helped me get back to where I am and probably would’ve saved my life, even though I could’ve gone a different path.”
Easter recalls multiple conversations with Manolakes in summer 2018, but Easter didn’t know just what sort of importance they held for the youngster.
“I didn’t realize that my impact was that significant,” Easter said. “I wanted to make sure he knew there were people out there who had his best interests at heart.”
Easter acknowledges this tight bond between himself and Manolakes wasn’t instant once Manolakes transferred from St. Thomas More prior to his sophomore year.
But the 800 and 1,600-meter specialist and the former Centennial athletic director did forge a connection over a relatively short period of time. One that Manolakes values more than Easter could’ve ever recognized.
“I just tried to encourage him the best I could,” Easter said. “To help him realize there’s some stability here for him.”
★ ★ ★
Manolakes didn’t feel like he turned a positive corner with his running during his junior year of cross-country. That point instead arrived at the Collinsville Invitational, which Manolakes attended alone during the following track season.
Manolakes bested the 1-mile field — one Manolakes described as “probably one of the best in the state” — in 4:25.
And while it didn’t lead Manolakes to any 2A state qualifications later in the spring, the performance left Manolakes upbeat.
“Just the confidence I had with that meet, moving into my summer training for cross-country,” Manolakes said, “... I think I was pretty successful with that.”
The good vibes continued to grow on Oct. 5, when Manolakes and his Charger cross-country pals traveled to Terre Haute, Ind., for the Nike Valley Twilight Invitational. Manolakes was hoping to race in the championship showcase — either with his team or as an individual. Instead, Centennial was directed to the open meet.
Manolakes turned his feeling of being “bummed” by this development into a triumph, as Manolakes used a strong kick to place first in 16:21.2 on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course — home of this year’s NCAA Division I cross-country championships.
“I had to take every opportunity as it was,” Manolakes said, “and I thought I had a really good chance of winning that race.”
★ ★ ★
Manolakes’ ability to finish strong over the final 200-400 meters carried him through several important events this season.
He believes it’s something he’s developed as his prep career has gone on. A product of training for shorter runs in track.
It most came in handy when Manolakes and the Chargers suited up for the 2A Metamora Regional in October. He jaunted to a runner-up finish in 15:08, but it wasn’t quite as simple as staying ahead of his closest foes.
“There were two Metamora kids in front of me, so I knew I had to pass one of them,” Manolakes said. “And then Kyle Nofziger from Mahomet, I knew I had to pass him.”
Manolakes finished behind only Metamora’s Adam Gilbreath-Glaub (15:03), leading Centennial to sixth place and the final berth in the following week’s sectional.
“We weren’t really sure if we were going to make it out of regionals because our regional is probably one of the strongest in 2A,” Manolakes said. “So I feel like that was huge.”
Manolakes and senior teammate Ben Olaivar parlayed that outcome into individual state advancements, with Olaivar landing 82nd at the final meet of the year.
“I feel like he got a lot better as the season progressed,” Manolakes said of Olaivar. “I was really, really happy he performed what he did.”
A verbal commit to run in college at Illinois State, Manolakes is aiming for a similar story when his senior track campaign gets underway later this school year.
“I’m excited about this track season, for sure,” Easter said. “I’d love to see him achieve his goals that he has in his mind ... because I think he’s got great potential.”
It wasn’t always easy for Manolakes to view that within himself.
After a challenging back half of 2018, Manolakes now is in a healthy state of both mind and body. And he’s ready for whatever comes his way on the track.
“Just having the support ... makes me want to push, keep going into the sport,” Manolakes said. “It makes me feel like I’m special.”
Honor Roll
Past News-Gazette All-Area cross-country Runners of the Year
BOYS
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2019 Luke Manolakes Centennial
2018 Mathias Powell Mahomet-Seymour
2017 Logan Hall ALAH
2016 Andrew Walmer Mahomet-Seymour
2015 Jon Davis Oakwood
2014 Jon Davis Oakwood
2013 Jon Davis Oakwood
2012 Nick Hess St. Thomas More
2011 Steve Schroeder Monticello
2010 Steve Schroeder Monticello
2009 Ryan Root Centennial
2008 Tom Pacey Paxton-Buckley-Loda
2007 Justin Jones Oakwood
2006 Nathan Warstler Georgetown-RF
2005 Scott Krapf Schlarman
2004 Scott Krapf Schlarman