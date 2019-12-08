Why he’s Coach of the Year
Remmert oversaw the most successful season in Monticello cross-country history, guiding both groups of Sages comprised almost entirely of underclassmen to championship and second-place Class 1A state finishes — for his boys and girls programs, respectively.
Season highlights
“On the girls’ side, probably the most exciting part to me was the week-to-week progression. I’m a process-oriented guy, so I believe in process mastery — getting through the workouts. They start at a certain level, and it takes them a while to get through those workouts and be able to progress to a level where I’d say they mastered them. ... On the boys’ side, it was a lot different. Our boys finished third a year ago, so we kind of knew that we would be competitive. Each week, it seemed like our boys were never on the same page. ... Being able to compete the way that they did at state, that’s what you always hope for. That some of them will rise to the occasion, and that’s exactly what they had to do to be competitive.”
A few of my favorites
A sporting event I need tickets to see is the Prefontaine Meet in Eugene, Ore. ... If I wasn’t a coach, I would be a public servant. I really believe in that ideal for myself. I run the health department for Piatt and DeWitt counties. It’s one of just a few health departments in the state that serves a multi-county jurisdiction. That was what I was trained to do, and that’s been my field for almost 30 years now. I find that to be very rewarding, and I absolutely love it. ... My favorite motivational tactic is relying on the kids to bring their own passion, because this sport is difficult enough as it is. If you can’t be passionate about it, I don’t know how much I can help. ... My favorite subject to study when I was in school was history. American history, specifically the Civil War period. ... My favorite athletes are Michael Jordan and, at a younger age, Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett. The mile world record bounced back and forth between them, I think, four different times in a year. That left quite an impression on me. ... My favorite TV shows are “Elementary” and “Blue Bloods.” ... If I could have dinner with any two people from any time period, I would pick Jesus and my father. My dad passed away going on two years ago. I miss our interactions.
What I enjoy most about coaching
“I’m really into the process. I really like seeing the progression of the day-to-day work and how it eventually reaches a climax point toward the end of the season. Part of what defines me, I think, is that I’m a student and I take the time to learn about these processes from a physiological standpoint and how to arrive at a certain level over time. It takes a lot of time, and I think the kids are starting to understand that.”
Honor Roll
Past News-Gazette All-Area cross-country Coaches of the Year
BOYS
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2019 Dave Remmert Monticello
2018 Dave Remmert Monticello
2017 Neal Garrison Mahomet-Seymour
2016 Neal Garrison Mahomet-Seymour
2015 Dike Stirrett Unity
2014 Dave Remmert Monticello
2013 Dave Remmert Monticello
2012 David Behm St. Thomas More
2011 Dike Stirrett Unity
GIRLS
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2019 Dave Remmert Monticello
2018 Kara Leaman Unity
2017 Kara Leaman Unity
2016 Jason Retz St. Joseph-Ogden
2015 Kara Leaman Unity
2014 Jason Retz St. Joseph-Ogden
2013 Kristin Allen St. Joseph-Ogden
2012 Jeff Butler Monticello
2011 Jeff Butler Monticello