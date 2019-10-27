TUSCOLA — For Dave Remmert’s Monticello cross-country programs, the best part of Saturday may have come after the Sages won both the boys’ and girls’ Class 1A Tuscola Regional races.
“I would think most of the kids are probably happy to get that one under their belts, go home and take a nice, warm shower,” Remmert said with a laugh.
Rainy and cold conditions persisted throughout Saturday’s race at Wimple Park.
Didn’t seem to bother the Sages, though. The boys’ team compiled 28 points, well ahead of runner-up Uni High (83) and the girls’ team compiled 37 points, edging Unity (47) for top team honors.
“I’m kind of glad they had to go through a race in weather like this,” Remmert said. “I’ve been to state meets that have had snow on the ground, so you have to be prepared for that. It’s good for them to know what it takes mentally in these types of conditions.”
Luke Sokolowski was the fastest Monticello boys’ runner, clocking in at 15 minutes, 58.41 seconds to place third. Josh Baysore (16:05.55, fourth), Morgan Dixon (16:31.80, sixth), Ed Mitchell (16:34.89, seventh) and Jackson Grambart (16:39.66, eighth) all helped deliver the team title to Monticello.
On the girls’ side, Monticello put five runners in the top 13, paced by Mabry Bruhn’s third-place finish in 18:29.47. Rachel Koon (18:30.67, fourth), Kyara Welter (19:05.13, seventh), Emma Brown (19:16.96, 10th) and Grace Talbert (19:20.94, 13th) also chipped in.
All 10 runners who scored Saturday are underclassmen. Sokolowski, Baysore, Dixon, Brown and Talbert are juniors, Mitchell, Grambart, Koon and Welter are sophomores and Bruhn is a freshman.
“The best is yet to come,” Remmert said. “That’s part of what we’re so excited about.”
Class 1A Tuscola Regional
James, Ahmari thrive. Aside from Monticello’s dominance at Wimple Park, Ryder James from Paxton-Buckley-Loda won the boys’ race in 15:37, helping PBL place third and advance its entire team to the St. Anthony Sectional.
Henry Kraatz from Uni High placed second in 15:55.46, keying the Illineks’ runner-up finish in the team standings.
Unity placed fourth, led by Jarrett Cox’s ninth-place finish in 16:40. St. Joseph-Ogden finished fifth, with Brandon Mattsey placing 10th (16:44) to guide the Spartans into next Saturday’s sectional race. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin relied on a fifth-place finish from Gabe Martinez (16:26) to place sixth as a team and St. Thomas More grabbed the final advancing team spot with a seventh-place effort, led by Ryan Hendrickson’s 13th-place showing (16:55).
During the girls’ race at Wimple Park, Kate Ahmari of Uni High crossed the finish line first with a time of 18:16, sparking Uni High to a fifth-place team finish.
Fran Hendrickson of St. Thomas More finished runner-up in 18:25 as the Sabers placed fourth.
Kylie Decker (18:42, fifth) and Taylor Joop (18:58, sixth) helped Unity earn runner-up status in the team race, while Jillian Plotner (19:10, ninth) paced St. Joseph-Ogden to third, Madeline Royer (19:20, 12th) led sixth-place PBL and Brynn Tabeling (21:42, 38th) sparked seventh-place Tuscola. The top seven teams moved on to next week’s sectional race.
Class 2A Metamora Regional
Tigers’ duo shines. Olivia Rosenstein had the fastest time at Black Partridge Park, with the Urbana senior touring the course in 17:47. Her time, along with teammate Celia Barbieri’s runner-up effort in 17:55, was enough to garner the Tigers third and move on to next Saturday’s Bloomington Sectional.
Mahomet-Seymour placed second as a team to move on to the sectional meet, with Elizabeth Sims (18:12, third) and Klein Powell (18:58, seventh) both garnering top-10 finishes.
Champaign Central also moved on as a team, with the Maroons grabbing the sixth and final team spot. Kara Mathias (19:22, 16th) and Maaike Niekerk (19:30, 19th) led the effort for Central.
Centennial didn’t send its whole team on, but the Chargers did have three individual sectional qualifiers in Michelle Stilger (21:57, 44th), Sarah Rosenberg (22:10, 45th) and Lia Potter (22:17, 46th).
The Centennial boys placed sixth to advance to Bloomington next Saturday. Luke Manolakes placed second in 15:08 and Ben Olaivar was sixth in 15:39.
Urbana advanced three runners in Sam Lambert (16:03, 16th), Jeremie Bokata (16:33, 28th) and Park Mitchell (16:34, 29th). Champaign Central’s Alex Ahmari (15:55, 13th) and Rantoul’s Jonathan Gossett (16:10, 17th) also advanced.
Class 2A Mattoon Regional
Vikings move on. The Danville boys’ team placed fifth, qualifying the Vikings for next Saturday’s Decatur MacArthur Sectional. Ricky Oakley led Danville with a seventh-place finish in 17:25, while Lukas Burleson (18:06, 17th) and Tyler Surprenant (18:07, 19th) also played a significant part.
The Danville girls will have four runners at the sectional meet after Allison Thompson (20:50, ninth), Kaitlyn Parker (22:47, 25th), Anayzel Ortiz-Pinacho (22:56, 26th) and Kyra Dudley (23:43, 33rd) all advanced to Decatur.
Class 1A Shelbyville Regional
ALAH wins title. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ team won a regional title, sending the Knights to next week’s St. Anthony Sectional. Layton Hall won the race in 15:29, while teammate Logan Beckmier took third in 16:49 to help pace ALAH.