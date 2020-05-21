A look at two athletes from Prairie Central who hope to make a mark with their respective fall sports team later this year:
KATELIND WINTERLAND
Class of 2021, girls’ golf
She is most looking forward to ... spending time with my teammates on and off the golf course. I feel like our team is going to have a good season this year, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.
In her time representing Prairie Central athletics ... I’ve always enjoyed competing in a good atmosphere with great teammates. I’m very thankful for all the memories and friendships that sports have given me.
During the pandemic, she’s realized ... how much I took competing for granted. Sports are such a big part of my life that I’m so used to, so it’s definitely been an adjustment to not having a season during this time.
KARA FEHR
Class of 2022, girls’ cross-country
She is most looking forward to ... being with the remaining team from last year. I made some pretty good friends on it. I also have new goals set this year, so to be able to work toward those. I would like to have a faster time this year. Last year I was just kind of getting used to (the sport).
Through representing Prairie Central athletics ... it makes me feel good that the school is proud of me, and I’m proud to represent the school.
Because of the pandemic ... I’m definitely looking forward to hopefully being able to compete in the upcoming season. It’ll be good socially being able to catch up (with friends) and just having them there.