Detweiller Park is the final possible stop for all IHSA cross-country runners.
Has been since the state meet — then a single-class construct — was moved to the Peoria-based course in 1970.
Races are held at Detweiller throughout the regular season. The layout doesn’t change. Runners and their coaches have plenty of chances to plan for competing there.
The same cannot be said for all regional and sectional locations. Forty-five different spots will host regional action Saturday across all three classes.
The only one within The News-Gazette’s coverage area is Tuscola’s Wimple Park, which will welcome in 18 schools for a chance to advance to the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional next weekend.
Good news for those tasked with setting up the Wimple-based regional: The course hosted one final regular-season meet last Tuesday.
“It’s pretty exciting because we don’t have to worry about what the course looks like,” first-year Tuscola coach Michael Rosenbaum said. “We know where the mileage markers are and when it’s time to kick it into second gear.”
There’s plenty that goes into hosting a cross-country event of this stature.
Lines have to be painted for athlete guidance. Course boundaries need to be set. The timing system must be established.
Bibs have to be handed out so each racer possesses an individualized identifier entering the finish chute.
Volunteers must be placed all around, to make sure runners don’t make a wrong turn and to ensure spectators keep the appropriate distance.
“The first thing you need is an exceptional athletic director, and an experienced athletic director,” Rosenbaum said. “Coach (Ryan) Hornaday does an excellent job running a meet. ... He’s got a timeline for when all that stuff needs to be done.”
Danville coach Todd Orvis has witnessed his school host four regional races — three at Kennekuk County Park and one at Kickapoo State Park.
Orvis envies the folks running the show at Detweiller because it’s a “permanent course.”
“Courses that aren’t ran frequently, like Kennekuk, there’s a ton of work,” Orvis said. “I put in about two full days worth of mowing, painting, marking, flagging, setting up the chute, making sure we’ve got the timers and the scorers and the volunteers. It’s huge.”
Once all race necessities are established, the runners then hope for decent weather.
Good luck.
“Back in 2015, we were sent west over to the Normal University Sectional. It rained, I think, for two straight days prior to that race,” Orvis said. “And it rained that day. It was freezing cold with standing water.”
Beyond the uncertainty associated with fall conditions, there’s also the fact no two courses race the same.
Detweiller is a fairly flat expanse of grass, something that rings familiar to local teams.
“The courses that we have in central Illinois here are all pretty flat,” said Unity girls’ coach Kara Leaman, whose Rockets have earned a state trophy each of the last four years. “The course does not change our thinking too much as far as our focus is Detweiller. Where the regional (and sectional) is held, it’s more about organization of the meet.”
Leaman, Orvis and Rosenbaum don’t feel different regional and sectional race spots have any significant positive or negative effect on runners. The end goal is compiling the fewest points, not necessarily personal-best times.
That said, Orvis does recall a moment in 2015 when the hilly Kickapoo layout gave his Danville girls some help.
“Prior to that we had faced Charleston High School in a couple meets,” Orvis said. “(We) had gotten beat up by Charleston, up until that regional. ... It totally psyched out those girls.”
Leaman always attempts to garner a course map for any upcoming showcase — especially during the postseason.
From there, the onus is on the kids to get the job done.
Having communication before the meet is ideal,” Leaman said. “The visualization aspect of planning your race is helpful. ... It’s definitely important to visualize where you are on the course at different points.”
Something’s afoot
Boys’ and girls’ cross-country regionals occur Saturday, the first of three stops in the IHSA postseason. Here’s a look at where all local athletes will race:
CLASS 2A
Metamora Regional
(at Black Partridge Park)
Girls start 10 a.m., boys start 11 a.m.
Local programs — Centennial, Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul, Urbana
Mattoon Regional
(at Lake Land College)
Girls start 10 a.m., boys start 11 a.m.
Local program — Danville
CLASS 1A
Tuscola Regional
(at Wimple Park)
Girls start 10 a.m., boys start 10:45 a.m.
Local programs — Argenta-Oreana, Armstrong-Potomac, Bement, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Cerro Gordo, Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area, Judah Christian, Monticello, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More, Schlarman, Tuscola, Uni High, Unity, Villa Grove/Heritage
Shelbyville Regional
(at Shelbyville Forest Park, Dacey Trail)
Girls start 10 a.m., boys start 10:45 a.m.
Local programs — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Sullivan
Olympia Regional (at Olympia High, Stanford)
Girls start 10 a.m., boys start 10:45 a.m.
Local programs — Clinton, Prairie Central, Ridgeview
Robinson Regional
(at Robinson High)
Girls start 10 a.m., boys immediately follow girls’ race
Local program — Tri-County