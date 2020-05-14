A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ cross-country runner BRANDON MATTSEY, who is set to be a senior next season.
With uncertainty over summer contact days because of the pandemic, do you have concerns heading into the cross-country season?
It’s definitely something that you get antsy. You really just want to get back with your teammates and get back to getting a normal routine in. But Coach (Jason) Retz is just trying to keep us calm and make sure that we realized we’ve got to take this day-by-day. And as things come along, we can change our workout routine. We can always change and get better what we’re doing to better our training.
What will it mean to you to get back to work with your teammates at some point in the future?
I’ll definitely, after having this experience, appreciate that far more than I ever have. It’s just been a different experience now that you realize what it’s like to not have those teams and have those people right behind you, pushing you to be your best at all times.
What has your time with the St. Joseph-Ogden cross-country program meant to you?
Coming in my freshman year, I felt like a freshman. I didn’t know hardly anybody on the team, but coming in, I was very welcomed into the program and they made sure I felt right at home with everybody. The older guys always acted like mentors to me and just made me feel very included on the team, and the team atmosphere was always really nice. I’ve always wanted to pass that on to the next kids, and I want to make sure they pass that on to the next generation and just keep everybody going.
What is a favorite moment or two from your time so far with the SJ-O distance running crew during your high school career?
My sophomore year at the sectional (cross-country) meet, our team gave it about everything we had and we were still a very young team. We missed the state series by, I believe, five points. Coming back this year, my team went to the sectional meet and we ran all-out. We thought there’s still a chance we don’t make it. And we waited for the announcement, and the announcement we got third and that we would be going to the state meet was outstanding. You should’ve seen the faces of all my teammates. We were all just excited and just celebrating.