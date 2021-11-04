Top of the Morning, Nov. 4, 2021
Urbana High cross-country coach Zach Boehmke and his fiancée, Jessica Hutchison, had the team over for a pasta dinner leading up to last weekend’s sectional meet.
Dessert was pumpkin pie. Only it didn’t get eaten.
“At the end of the party, coach (Forrest) Farokhi suggested I should take the pie and save it for Saturday if we were able to make it to state,” senior runner Park Mitchell said.
The up-and-coming Tigers did just that, qualifying for state for the first time in 50 years. To celebrate, they tracked down Boehmke and surprised him with a pie to the face in what could be the start of a new tradition at Urbana. There’s a video at news-gazette.com showing how they pulled it off.
Delicious.
“As sweet as it gets,” said Boehmke, a high school teacher in his eighth year involved in a cross-country program on the rise. “I’ll take as many pies in the face as it takes to reach state.”
