URBANA — Olivia Rosenstein received the good news while doing good deeds hundreds of miles away on a Habitat for Humanity mission trip in Mississippi:
The Urbana High senior on Tuesday was one of 26 students named to the 2019-20 All-State Academic Team by the Illinois High School Association.
The reigning News-Gazette All-Area Girls’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year will have to wait to celebrate with family and classmates until she returns from the club’s annual trip south.
The IHSA recognizes 13 boys and 13 girls each year for their academic and athletic achievements. Criteria includes a minimum 3.50 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale after seven semesters; participation in at least two IHSA-sponsored sports or activities during each of the last two years; and demonstration of outstanding citizenship.
Rosenstein runs cross-country and track. Musically gifted, she plays flute in band. She is a member of both the Key Club and National Honor Society and participates in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge.
Rosenstein will be honored at a banquet April 20 in Bloomington.