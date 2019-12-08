URBANA — How does an athlete make the transition from missing the News-Gazette All-Area girls’ cross-country team entirely to becoming its Runner of the Year?
With the former occurring as a junior and the latter as a senior?
Olivia Rosenstein’s formula is simple: Suffer an injury, recover and open the floodgates.
The Urbana senior’s 2018 high school cross-country season was wiped out courtesy a leg ailment. She began making up for lost time by placing second in the 3,200-meter run and 10th in the 1,600 at the most recent Class 2A girls’ state track and field meet this past May. But when Rosenstein’s focus turned back to cross-country — one last time at the prep level — she knew exactly what she desired in 2019.
“I told my coach, ‘I want to be winning races, and I want to be running fast and getting practice at that,’” Rosenstein said, “... We felt like, this year, there wasn’t any reason to hold that back.”
★ ★ ★
The reason for that not always being the case is a complex one.
As a freshman, Rosenstein was working her way back from an injury suffered in eighth-grade track. As a sophomore, Rosenstein sought balance between success and self-preservation.
“Sometimes there was competition in the area. Shanice (Garbutt, of Danville) was around, and Arielle (Summitt, of Uni High) was around, but a lot of the time you could win a meet in like 18:20,” Rosenstein said. “So there was some aspect of not pushing things too hard.”
Of course, Rosenstein couldn’t have known her junior cross-country campaign wouldn’t exist.
Beyond some independent races she described as “rust-busters” — events sponsored by Nike and Foot Locker — Rosenstein didn’t put up any distance-running results during the fall of her 11th-grade year.
That experience invited a different viewpoint on her sport of choice.
“(Running is) just something I’m always very grateful for,” Rosenstein said. “It’s really a privilege to be able to run, and also to be able to compete as well. ... It’s like, ‘Man, I’m really about to go try and put myself in immense pain for 3 miles — for enjoyment, question mark. And you have to remember it is an opportunity and it is something that I enjoy, and that it hurts too much more to not able to do (it).”
★ ★ ★
Rosenstein compiled some 3-mile times better than 18 minutes before her senior season.
In 2019, however, it felt like a weekly happening. Almost a certainty.
One instance was at the Big 12 Conference Meet in Peoria, as Rosenstein traversed the Detweiller Park layout — home of the state meet — in 17 minutes, 31.4 seconds.
Two more arrived in Rosenstein’s regional and sectional races — a pair of individual victories.
The former, at Metamora’s Black Partridge Park, may be one of Rosenstein’s more impressive outcomes. Her 17:47 clocking was accomplished under “iffy” conditions, as Rosenstein admitted to feeling “a little bit sick” leading up to the run.
But perhaps the result Rosenstein is most joyous about didn’t even have her breaking the 18-minute barrier — something just six other local girls can claim this season.
“My race here at Twin City, I really enjoyed,” said Rosenstein, looking out at the vast expanse that is the UI Arboretum in Urbana. “While I’ve been in high school, it’s always been someone from Uni who’s won it. ... So summer and spring before (my junior year), I was thinking, ‘Ah, maybe I’ll get to win Twin City this year,’ and I didn’t have that opportunity.
“And so this year, being able to take that for Urbana, was really nice.”
★ ★ ★
The Urbana girls team experienced a fair amount of success in Rosenstein’s first two seasons with the cross-country program.
The Tigers finished 10th in the 2A 2016 state meet and seventh a year later. Rosenstein was their top performer each outing, recording times of 17:37 and 17:16 to place 15th and fifth individually.
With Rosenstein sidelined as a junior, Urbana fell out of the team state hunt.
“It was really hard for people to come down from that,” Rosenstein said. “This year, it was kind of just trying to revamp our team again and bring people together for this cause, and I think we did a pretty good job.”
The Tigers missed out on a state berth, but had plenty to be happy about.
In addition to Rosenstein’s dominant season, sophomore Celia Barbieri earned a spot at 2A state and placed 45th.
“It’s always nice to have someone there with you,” Rosenstein said. “It’s been really great for me to see her grow and see her develop as a runner, and see the success she’s having. I’m really proud of her for that.”
★ ★ ★
Rosenstein’s high school cross-country story has a happy ending, after multiple false starts.
Toeing the Detweiller Park start line on Nov. 9 alongside Barbieri, Rosenstein zoomed to fourth place among all 2A girls. Though her time of 17:18.86 was a smidge slower than what she notched as a sophomore, it was posted while trying to keep pace with Richland County’s Tatum David (16:04.00), Lake Villa’s Brooke Stromsland (16:33.90) and Chicago Latin’s Ava Parekh (17:00.19).
Rosenstein’s closest competition was about four seconds behind her. After that, the nearest athlete was more than 20 seconds away.
“I was actually surprised that it was a little thinner up front,” Rosenstein said. “It felt a little more lonely for some of the later stretches of it.”
Given Rosenstein’s absence from the state meet the previous year, she’s more than satisfied with how the return played out.
“I was really proud with that result,” she said. “That was a good note to be able to finish on.”
Rosenstein’s senior track stint now awaits, as does a decision on where she’ll run post-high school. She said she’s eyeing colleges of both the Division I and D-III variety.
Whichever institution gets the nod will receive a runner sufficiently motivated both by what was and what could have been at Urbana.
And that’s not just in the sense of a time on the clock when she enters a finish chute.
“One of the biggest things is just contributing to the team culture and helping the other people on my team be able to embrace running,” Rosenstein said. “What I’m most proud of and what’s most meaningful to me is being able to make running a good experience for the people around me.”
Honor Roll
Past News-Gazette All-Area cross-country Runners of the Year
GIRLS
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2019 Olivia Rosenstein Urbana
2018 Fran Hendrickson St. Thomas More
2017 Shanice Garbutt Danville
2016 Annemarie Michael Uni High
2015 Arielle Summitt Uni High
2014 Arielle Summitt Uni High
2013 Annemarie Michael Uni High
2012 Mercedes Elliott Danville
2011 Chelsea Blaase St. Joseph-Ogden
2010 Chelsea Blaase St. Joseph-Ogden
2009 Team Urbana
2008 Erika Ramos Hoopeston Area
2007 Amy Clawson Mahomet-Seymour
2006 Michelle Mehnert Uni High
2005 Cara Feeney St. Thomas More
2004 Hannah Hogan St. Joseph-Ogden