TOLONO — Dane Eisenmenger looked unfazed when he led the Unity offense onto the field to start Friday night’s season opener against Prairie Central.
Anyone unfamiliar with the situation would have been hard-pressed to know the 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore was making his debut as the Rockets’ quarterback. Eisenmenger marched the Unity offense deep into Hawks territory on his opening drive and within sight of the end zone.
Prairie Central’s defense might have been bending, but it didn’t break early in the first quarter. The Hawks forced a turnover on downs at their own 16-yard line and took immediate advantage. Hudson Ault broke free up the middle for an 84-yard touchdown run — untouched — and gave Prairie Central the early lead.
That was the last time Unity’s offense was stymied Friday night at Hicks Field in the Illini Prairie Conference showdown between last year’s league champs (the Hawks) and runners-up (the Rockets).
Eisenmenger picked apart the Prairie Central defense through the air drive after drive, completing 19 of 26 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns. More than enough to give Unity a 27-12 victory in its home opener at Hicks Field. The game, which was played without a working scoreboard all night, was called with roughly four mintues to go in the fourth quarter because of thunderstorms that hit the area late Friday night.
But Eisenmenger wasn’t affected by the heat or the possibility of incoming thunderstorms on Friday night.
“He’s got four really good receivers around him,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “We start four senior receivers with a lot of experience. Dane, all he has to do is spread the ball around. He did a good job of taking care of the ball and throwing it in good spots.”
Eisenmenger showed patience with the ball in his hands belying his age. He showed some slipperiness when his protection broke down and either kept the play alive or got rid of the ball on the move. Sometimes he took what the Hawks gave him, completing short passes and moving the chains. Sometimes he found a receiver wide open in space for a big gain.
Unity’s answer to Ault’s breakaway touchdown run in the first quarter was one of those big plays. It wasn’t immediate — the Rockets needed two plays to the Hawks’ one — but Eisenmenger found Aiden Porter across the middle on a short pass, and the senior wide receiver did the rest of the work scampering for a 72-yard touchdown. Unity made it a two-for-one after Porter’s score after sophomore defensive back Tyler Henry recovered a Prairie Central fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
Eisenmenger and Porter connected a few plays later for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Porter finished with seven catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of three Rockets to catch a touchdown pass along with Jay Saunders (six receptions for 81 yards) and Eric Miebach (two receptions for 26 yards).
“Scott stayed patient with his play-calling on his quick game,” Prairie Central coach Mike Goodwin said. “I don’t know how many incomplete passes they threw in the first half, but there weren’t many.”
Unity’s 15-point victory wasn’t just on Eisenmenger and the offense. The Rockets’ defense found its footing after Ault’s long touchdown run in the first quarter. Prairie Central had just 22 more yards of total offense in the first half.
“Our defensive guys made one, little scheme change. We knew that Ault was going to be a really good back. He’s fast and big and strong and ran well, but we also knew with us playing 22 different guys we thought we could wear them out a little bit. That helped us as well. Just happy with our effort.”
Ault finished with 16 carries for 162 yards and his long touchdown early in the game. Prairie Central quarterback Avery Elder was 6 of 13 for 54 yards and connected with Tyler Curl for a seven-yard touchdown pass in the second half.
“We responded,” Goodwin said. “It was a really good football drive with a new offensive system, and they executed real well in the second half.”