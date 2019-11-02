TOLONO — Cooper Reed appeared a bit thrown off by the question.
How did he and the incumbent Unity football players aid Clinton transfer Micah Downs in his adjustment to playing for the Rockets?
How did those who already were working under 26th-year coach Scott Hamilton help Downs, a senior, settle into a new system and way of competing on the field?
Reed couldn’t quite find an answer.
“You didn’t help me at all, man!” Downs jokingly shouted at Reed.
“My bad,” Reed said with a laugh.
The statistics, however, suggest the two sides have formed a perfect partnership.
Downs is Unity’s leading tackler with 86 stops as the Rockets ready for their return to postseason action, following a one-season hiatus that itself followed 24 consecutive years of qualification.
The fourth-seeded Rockets’ opponent at 2 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs?
None other than No. 13 Clinton and plenty of Downs’ former teammates.
“Mixed emotions,” said Downs, also the reigning 1A 182-pound wrestling state champion, last year with the Maroons. “I’m happy for them getting the playoff berth. ... There’s a lot of speculation on why I’m over here, and it’ll be fun to get a matchup against them and see how it plays out.”
Downs’ involvement with Unity (8-1) instead of Clinton (6-3) is an easy storyine to reach for. Equally interesting is how Downs’ role changed in leaving the Maroons for the Rockets.
“Last year, I played defensive end,” said Downs, who compiled 83 tackles in the process. “So coming back to the linebacker spot again was something that was fun, but definitely an adjustment.”
This was news to Hamilton, who knew more about Downs the wrestler.
“I never knew that he even played D-line at Clinton,” Hamilton said. “We’d heard that he was a linebacker. One of first times we saw him come out, he showed up to our last day of summer stuff, 7-on-7, to watch and fiddle around with the ball. He was catching passes and running around.”
And Downs has formed a strong partnership with Reed, who saw his first regular starting duty at linebacker during last year’s 4-5 Unity campaign.
“Having somebody else come in that’s just as good an athlete or better being at the other linebacker position helps out so much,” said Reed, who has produced 81 tackles this year. “It’s just really nice having good linebackers.”
Hamilton no doubt agrees, considering the Rockets permitted an average of 11.4 points across their first nine games.
“They complement each other well from the standpoint of neither one of them are selfish kids,” Hamilton said. “Micah is more of a vocal leader. Cooper’s been around Unity football a long time. He followed in his brother’s footsteps as a linebacker at Unity.”
Downs and Reed will be asked Saturday to lead the Rockets’ defense against a Clinton crew paced by quarterback Garrett Wayne’s 1,814 all-purpose yards.
From that perspective, Downs isn’t treating this game any differently than past ones solely because he used to be a Maroon. His focus is keeping up a fast and physical style of play that’s gotten Unity this far.
As well as maintaining the young-yet-strong connection between himself and Reed.
“(It’s rooted in) your mindset and your mental ability to communicate with the entire team and be instinctual against everybody,” Downs said. “I think me and Coop both have that.”
If everything clicks Saturday, Downs just might garner a feeling those far longer associated with Rockets football know fairly well.
“It was really upsetting for last year,” Reed said. “But this year, it feels like we’re a completely different team.”