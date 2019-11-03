PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda football dominated from the start en route to a 46-6 win Saturday afternoon against Chicago Carver in a Class 3A first-round playoff game. It is the fourth time in five years that PBL (8-2) has reached the second round, and the first playoff win for first-year coach Josh Pritchard.
“It feels good to be in the second round. I tip my hat to these kids,” Pritchard said. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do.”
The Panthers took a 30-0 lead after the first quarter, a point of emphasis for PBL.
“We knew we’ve been looked at as a second-half team,” Panthers quarterback Gunner Belt said. “We had to get on them early and end the game as soon as possible.”
Hunter Anderson ran for a 60-yard touchdown on the first play to give PBL an 8-0 lead.
“I got through that first level, and then I just saw the hole open up. At that point, I decided in my head that I can’t go down,” Anderson said. “I’ve got to keep the energy that’s flowing around in this place. The atmosphere was great. On that first play, I just said that I have to keep going and try to get as many yards as I can.”
Anderson added two more touchdowns and finished with 180 rushing yards on 12 carries. Belt tossed two touchdown passes and Drake Schrodt compiled two touchdowns to help the Panthers rout Carver (6-3).
The Panthers will play at Farmington (8-2) at 5 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round playoff game. A win would give PBL its first trip to the state quarterfinals since 1998.
“The second round is nice, but I want to go as far as we can,” Anderson said. “We haven’t been past the second round in a long time. We know Farmington’s going to be a tough team. We know we have to step it up and play our best.”