ARCOLA — Two years ago, Dan Kreider opened a cafe in a former bank building in downtown Arcola blocks from his home. Kreider, who previously worked in agriculture, always had a passion for coffee and locally-sourced food, and he wanted to inject some life into the center of his adopted home, where he lives with his wife and three kids.
“It feels like we’ve been in decline” in downtown Arcola, he said, “so we’re trying to change that narrative.”
After a difficult spell with the pandemic, Kreider accomplished his goal. The Broomtown Cafe, named for the town’s long-standing history with broom corn and broom manufacturing, became a hangout spot for older and younger community members alike, so much so that he extended Friday hours into the evening and began offering ice cream.
But when fall hit, the Friday-night hangouts turned into quick stops.
“You could tell instantly when football season started,” said Kreider, who moved to town four years ago.
“The crowd went from hanging out at 7 or 8 for ice cream to stopping by at 6 for ice cream before the game,” he said. “The kids were all like, ‘Oh, I won’t be able to hang out on Friday nights anymore, because I’ve got to go to the football games.”
In Arcola, football is enmeshed in the fabric of a village with a population just shy of 3,000.
Friday-night football “is the biggest event of the week, and it always kind of has been,” said Greg Saunders, who helps run a museum downtown that features items related to Raggedy Ann and Andy, which originated in Arcola, and other items relating to the town’s history, much of them having to do with high school football.
When he was in the third grade, Randy Rothrock’s family moved from Mattoon to a house across the street from the Arcola football field. As a young sports enthusiast, Rothrock would head over to the field daily to take in the sights.
Rothrock absorbed information about the great Arcola teams of the early 1930s, when the Purple Riders went undefeated for three straight years, and the late 1940s. But those teams weren’t the only ones he heard about.
“A lot of the old timers in Arcola want to take credit for pro football getting started,” Rothrock said.
In 1919, the Arcola Independents, a group of former high school stars from the area, played the Decatur Staleys, a team made up of workers from A.E. “Gene” Staley’s corn manufacturing company. The Independents lost 41-0.
Later that year, the Independents asked for a rematch, and local businessmen began recruiting former college players to play for the Independents, including former University of Illinois great Dutch Sternaman, and offering to pay them. Staley refused to play the game.
“At that time, (paying players) was kind of unheard of,” Rothrock said.
The Staleys soon began paying top players, including Sternaman, moved to Chicago, and changed their name to the Chicago Bears after Staley sold his stake in the team to Sternaman and player/coach George Halas for $100.
On the outside wall of the locker rooms at Arcola’s football field, a mural is painted referencing “The Game That Was Never Played,” featuring a flyer for the game that bills it as, “One of the fastest games ever played,” and “A great athletic treat for the whole family.”
Even without the hired talent, people flocked to the football stadium in Arcola, even in lean years, Rothrock said. That included 1970-76, when the Purple Riders put up a record of 9-42. Without girls’ sports, he said, they were the only game in the small town of around 2,000 people.
The next year began a string of dominance that, along with its long history, helped Arcola vault itself into the top 100 winningest high school football programs of all time. From 1975 to 1995, the Purple Riders went 192-34, played in six state championships and won three.
That success and support has been sustained. In 2015, they added another title, and 9-2 Arcola is set to play Central A&M at home on Saturday in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
When Arcola native Kevin Monahan became director of student activities at Niles North High School in 2005, he was excited to see what kind of crowd a school with a population of about 2,000 would draw. To his surprise, the crowd was similar to games in his hometown, whose high school has a population around a tenth of the size.
“Of course, there have been changes in Arcola like everywhere,” said Monahan, who now works for his family’s cleaning-supplies company in Arcola, Monahan Partners. “But that’s been one of the neat, consistent things, that the football program has been extremely successful and the support for that team has always been strong. So, you’re talking about almost half-a-century of a lot of success, but also being part of the DNA of the town from a century ago.”
While Arcola has morphed over the years, certain characteristics have become ingrained. It still has businesses with direct ties to broom corn, including the Libman Company, which employs 700, and Monahan Partners.
The town also has deep ties to the Mennonite and Amish communities. That’s why Kreider, who is Mennonite, moved to town with his wife, whose family lives in Arthur.
The town also has a significant, long-standing Hispanic population, whose first members came to town to work at the Libman plant. The town recently elected its first Hispanic mayor.
Those characteristics of the town, along with high school football, give the town easily identifiable anchors.
“Arcola is a great little village,” Kreider said. “We’ve got a well-supported school; we live for high school football. We’ve got manufacturing, a pretty balanced mix of established families, multi-generational families, successful business owners, immigrant families that are also long-established.
“In a lot of ways,” he said, “I think it’s really a microcosm of small-town America.”