Area prep playoff picture is set
Sports Editor MATT DANIELS offers up insight on each of the 17 area first-round playoff games that will take place across the state this weekend before host Colin Likas talks playoffs during tonight’s ‘Servpro Prep Football Confidential’ radio show that starts at 6 p.m. and airs on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM.
Class 6A
(15) Danville (6-3) at (2) Chatham Glenwood (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
First playoff game between these two teams, with Glenwood outscoring teams 456-85 this season.
Class 4A
(13) Clinton (6-3) at (4) Unity, 2 p.m., Saturday
Unity senior defensive end Micah Downs will have an interesting take for this game since he’s a transfer from ... Clinton.
(10) Prairie Central (7-2) at (7) Richland County (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Prairie Central, which has won four straight games, is vying for its first playoff victory since 2011.
Class 3A
(12) Chicago Carver (6-2) at (5) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-2), TBD
If Chicago teacher’s strike doesn’t end before Carver can practice Wednesday, Panthers will win by forfeit.
(15) St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at (2) Williamsville (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
Two programs met once before in playoffs, with SJ-O winning 38-26 in 2013 3A state quarterfinals.
(10) Monticello (6-3) at (7) DuQuoin (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Monticello’s 2002 season ended with loss in state semifinals to Indians, who lost for first time in 2019 on Friday.
Class 2A
(9) Tremont (6-3) at (8) Watseka (6-3), 1 p.m., Saturday
Ex-Arcola coach Zach Zehr, in third season at Tremont, will vie for first playoff win since Arcola won 2015 state title.
(12) Rushville-Industry (6-3) at (5) GCMS (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Rushville-Industry’s last playoff win was in 2006. Since then, GCMS has racked up 17-10 postseason record.
(9) Nokomis (7-2) at (8) Oakwood (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Comets hosting school’s first playoff game since 2010 and will try to win program’s first playoff game since 1988.
(13) Eldorado (5-4) at (4) BHRA (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
BHRA’s average margin of victory in its eight wins is 42 points, helped out by two shutouts to end the regular season.
(12) Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at (5) Nashville (8-1), 1:30 p.m., Saturday
Blue Devils’ defense will be tested. Hornets’ high-powered offense is averaging 49.7 points.
(11) Flora (6-3) at (6) Tuscola (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Tuscola’s record in its last 10 first-round games is an impressive 9-1. Flora’s all-time record in first-round games is 0-10.
Class 1A
(9) Cumberland (6-3) at (8) Fisher (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Time for a rematch. The Bunnies soundly defeated the Pirates 48-15 in first-round playoff game last year in Fisher.
(13) Tri-County (5-4) at (4) Arcola (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Two Lincoln Prairie Conference teams just played Oct. 11, with the Purple Riders easily winning 62-20 in Arcola.
(15) North Greene (5-4) at (2) Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1:30 p.m., Saturday
Bombers compiled a 4-1 record against playoff teams this season, while North Greene went 0-4.
(10) ALAH (6-3) at (7) Carrollton (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Knights’ defense, which tied for area lead in shutouts at four with GCMS, will be tested by Hawks’ big-play offense.
(14) Salt Fork (5-4) at (3) Camp Point Central (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Never easy to open against defending state runner-up, but Storm pulled stunner at Stockton in 2016.
