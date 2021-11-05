MONTICELLO — Each fall as homecoming at Monticello High School rolls around, Denise Becker goes through photos of owls on the internet to find the perfect, menacing look she wants.
Then, the personal banker gets out her purple and yellow window paint and spends an hour painting an homage to the high school’s mascot, the Sages, on one of the windows at First State Bank downtown.
“I have about 10 that I choose from and go through and recycle,” Becker said with a laugh.
Becker no longer has a son on the Monticello football team, but that doesn’t necessarily matter in Monticello, where the town is consumed by the Sages.
When the team made the short trip to Champaign in 2018 for the Class 3A state championship against Byron, the town emptied as thousands made the drive on Interstate 72 (visit news-gazette.com for our video story).
One side of the lower bowl was filled with fans in purple and gold, likely outnumbering the town’s current population of 5,856 people.
After the Sages won, the streets of town were lined with fans, who cheered as the team bus drove through town, led by a police escort.
“That night, I daresay all of those people came back to Monticello whether they lived here or not,” said Melissa Tackett, whose son, Jacob, was a freshman on that team and a senior this year.
In a small town like Monticello, where a significant percentage of the school’s boys play on the team, football is a unifier. And the Sages take on that role wholeheartedly. After the town turns out each Friday night, the players coach kids in flag football the next day.
“It’s so good for not only the little kids, but I feel like it’s good for the football players, too,” said Monticello native Beth Huisinga, who has two sons on the team.
“They know that there are kids looking up to them and watch what they do.”
As the Sages prepare for Saturday’s 2 p.m. Class 3A second-round game at Benton, downtown Monticello is filled with streamers wrapped around railings, signs and painted windows.
While some business owners decorate their own storefronts, a group of players’ moms and pep club members spent Wednesday and Thursday nights decorating town.
“We make sure that the path that we’re going to take out of town or the opposing team is going to take coming into town is populated with signs and streamers, balloons, any decorations we can get out there,” said Tackett, one of the leaders of the Sages football moms organization.
Each week, the football moms provide a team meal, either donated by a local restaurant or paid for by summer fundraisers. Then, they provide breakfast the morning of playoff games.
While the moms spearhead a large amount of support, along with a group of helpful dads, Tackett said it isn’t difficult to get the town to spring into action.
Last week, when she put out a call for businesses to decorate their windows on social media, she quickly received a flood of messages from people asking for posters and signage.
That wasn’t a surprise to Tackett, a 1991 Monticello High School graduate.
On home gamedays each fall, after all, a majority of the town floods to the high school with a single purpose.
“It’s such a good feeling. We all come together for one common reason,” Tackett said.
“I think that’s one of the special things about being in small-town Illinois. We can come together every Friday night and enjoy ourselves for a couple of hours and then go our separate ways again … There’s nothing quite like our Friday nights. The town comes out, everybody’s cheering, it’s loud. We just really love our football team.”