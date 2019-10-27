FISHER — When Cale Horsch is asked to list his family members who have played football for Fisher High School, his first reaction is, “I have a picture.”
The junior needs one, considering how many names he has to read off.
It starts with a couple older brothers. Then dad. Standard fare.
Then Horsch moves on to five uncles — two with the same name — and a pair of grandfathers. One of those grandpas, Galen Horsch, has a memorial scholarship in his name at Fisher.
Yes, Bunnies football is in Horsch’s blood. And he isn’t the only one who can claim as much.
None of Horsch’s teammates possess quite so many ties to Fisher’s gridiron gang. But in the northern Champaign County community with a population right around 2,000, a lot of familiar names tend to pop up over the years.
Like Liestman. Like Purvis. Definitely like Horsch.
“It’s a small town to where it’s like we have to have people keep on filling and filling (team roles),” said junior Drew Purvis, who had two older brothers suit up for the Bunnies. “These families — they’re pretty large — they keep coming in and they’re filling the spots that we need.”
Cale Horsch, Drew Purvis, senior Caleb Liestman and sophomore Brant Liestman are actively participating in one of Fisher football’s most successful periods.
The Bunnies hope that continues in the Class 1A postseason’s first round, where coach Jake Palmer’s program will host Cumberland in a first-round playoff game next weekend.
“I love being able to brag to my brothers and say I’m on a better football team than they were,” Horsch said. “It means a lot to the community for them to have a good team.”
These Fisher athletes were no older than toddlers during the five straight seasons the Bunnies reached the 1A playoffs under Matt Leng from 2002 to 2006, and the current seniors endured a 1-8 season when they were freshmen.
“As soon as I got into high school we were 6-3 (in the regular season),” Purvis said. “Then we were 7-2, and this year we’re hoping to just keep on building off of that.”
The 2018 Bunnies picked up the squad’s first playoff victory since 2005 by topping Cumberland 48-15 in last year’s first-round home playoff game, another point of pride for these kids with healthy Fisher football roots.
Those were planted even as the Bunnies weren’t piling up victories.
“I remember just coming to games, seeing all the big dudes,” said Caleb Liestman, whose dad and grandfather used to wear the orange and black. “The best memory I had was when we went to the playoffs in 2013.”
Horsch recalls a teacher’s assistant in grade school donning a Bunnies football jersey during classes.
“I really liked that,” Horsch said. “(My brother) Jacob had a touchdown his freshman year, and everyone says I had to beat that, but I never did beat that.”
Purvis got to spend some time between the sidelines with one of his older siblings, Dawson.
“Just watching him compete ... he taught me a large portion of how it is to play football,” Drew Purvis said, “and what it’s like to truly compete.”
That latter aspect is something that was drilled into the Liestman boys by the former Fisher standouts in their lives.
“They’ve always encouraged me to play,” Brant Liestman said. “My dad was pretty successful when he played in high school, so he understands the hard work and dedication it takes to be a Bunny.”
That mentality is born out of Fisher fending off opponents from almost entirely larger schools.
On the IHSA website, the current list of enrollments includes just 12 institutions with both fewer students than the Bunnies and an 11-man football operation.
Yet here Fisher football is, holding the same chance at a state title as the 31 other teams included in this year’s 1A bracket.
It all starts with the seemingly endless family bonds spread across the program.
“I would just remember watching everyone when I was younger. I always was so excited to play for the Bunnies,” Brant Liestman said, “and now I’m playing for the Bunnies.”