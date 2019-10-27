SCOTT HAMILTON is readying Unity football for its 25th postseason appearance in his 26 years running the program. He checks in before the playoffs begin next weekend:
Coming into this season, did you feel this team had what is required to earn a postseason bid?
We have always had hopes that our team will make it to the playoffs and compete for a conference championship. We felt like we had a very good group of senior players and leaders this season and had high hopes for a good season.
How does qualifying for the playoffs in the present feel versus how it felt back when you were first getting started at Unity?
This was a unique year coming off a season that we did not make it. However, we continue to have high expectations and are very excited to get back into the playoffs. It is another opportunity for our kids to play a great game and compete against the best in the state.
What are the emotions like associated with being playoff eligible before Week 9, and how do you and the kids approach those?
We just talk about getting better every day — practice, film, games. Every day we want to get better. Better as a coach and coaching staff is where it all starts. We try to find our weaknesses and work on them while we get ready for final games in the season.
Being the coach of a team that could land in one of a couple classes, is that something you discuss with the team?
We have not discussed the possible 3A or 4A (spot) as a staff or with the kids. We are focused on what we can control and what we can do to be ready for whatever we end up with.
What would it mean to host at least one postseason game at the revamped Hicks Field this year?
It just means a lot to have an opportunity to coach this team for another week. We are very fortunate to have our facility and love being able to play on the field. But, at the end of the day, we will just take another game on any field for a few more weeks.
What is the importance of getting right back into the playoffs after the lengthy streak was broken last year?
It means more than most people would understand. It was very difficult on our players and coaches last season. I do want to mention again: Our seniors last year handled everything as well as you could possibly imagine. They worked hard every day in practice and games. They continued to set the tone for the underclassmen and helped us not send this into too much of a tailspin. I give them more credit for how well they handled the situation.