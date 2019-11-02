FITHIAN — Al Craig’s right hand had to be a little sore.
The second-year Oakwood football coach found himself near the front of a high-five parade around the perimeter of his team’s field Friday night following a 20-0 victory over Nokomis in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Craig then slapped palms with each and every one of his players as they finished their celebratory round with Comets fans.
Given how happy Craig was throughout all the high-fiving, there’s a good chance any hand pain quickly dissipated.
“I don’t even know how I’m feeling right now,” Craig said with a wide smile. “I’m kind of in a trance. It doesn’t seem real right now. It’s just awesome.”
The eighth-seeded Comets (8-2) dominated defensively against the ninth-seeded Redskins (7-3) to secure Oakwood’s first postseason triumph since 1988. The result also marked the Comets’ only playoff shutout pitched — in their 21st postseason game.
“I’ve never had an experience like that, and it was just perfect,” Oakwood lineman Caide Borden said. “Senior year, first (postseason) home game in I don’t know how long, and just to break that 31-year streak, it’s awesome. Nothing better.”
From an offensive perspective, both teams came in looking to pound the ball on the ground.
It was the Comet trio of Colby Smiley, Gaven Clouse and Jack Carey versus the Nokomis pairing of Adam Lyons and Ryan Janssen. But Janssen suffered a shoulder injury early Friday, according to Redskins coach Paul Watson, and Nokomis couldn’t work around it.
“(That) kind of changed our whole offensive game plan there,” Watson said. “With our outside run game, (Oakwood) did a good job coming up and we couldn’t scoop them.”
The Redkins punted thrice and turned over the ball on downs twice in the opening half. Three of Nokomis’ first five run plays went for negative yardage.
“We wanted to force them into passing situations,” Craig said. “We wanted to control first and second down and keep them in third-and-long situations.”
Meanwhile, the Comets’ attack did enough both in rushing and passing. Quarterback Rhett Harrison connected with Clouse on a 20-yard touchdown toss in the first quarter, and with Smiley on a 66-yard scoring heave in the second period.
Clouse added an 8-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter’s opening drive as well.
“It’s disappointing that Colby went down (with an injury earlier in the year), and I just took the opportunity,” said Clouse, a sophomore, “and I hope the offense just keeps going good all year — and all four years for me.”
After Craig delivered a rousing postgame address to his crew, the players huddled together and discussed making a name for themselves.
That mission continues next week versus either No. 16 Red Bud (5-4) or No. 1 Pana (8-1) — which ousted Oakwood from last year’s playoffs in a 28-21 opening-round thriller.
“Oh, I just hope it’s Pana,” Borden said. “I just want Pana.”
Hawks advance. Buoyed by Kaden King and a stingy defense, 10th-seeded Prairie Central defeated host and seventh seed Richland County 35-14 on Friday night to win a Class 4A first-round playoff game in Olney.
The Hawks (8-2) received 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries from King, their junior quarterback, to pull away from the Tigers (7-3) and earn Prairie Central’s first playoff win since 2011.
Prairie Central’s defense recorded four interceptions, with one apiece from Corbin Moser, Dailen Loveless, Cooper Palmore and Austin Swiech.
Connor Casner added 88 rushing yards on 16 carries and one score for the Hawks, who will host a second-round playoff game next weekend against either Roxana (5-4) or Columbia (9-0).
Hilltoppers stay alive. Marcus Blurton accounted for all three Schlarman touchdowns as the sixth-seeded Hilltoppers won their first-ever 8-Man Association playoff game, outlasting No. 7 Rockford Christian Life 22-20 in Danville.
Blurton hit Vaughn Black and Zach Henk for scoring tosses and rushed for a third touchdown for Schlarman (7-3). Black was credited with a pair of two-point conversions as well.
Josh Wright notched 10 tackles and picked off a pass to pace the defense of the Hilltoppers, who will meet either No. 3 River Ridge or No. 10 North Fulton in a quarterfinal tilt next week.
Tribe ousted. Judah Christian's offense couldn't come to life in the first round of the 8-Man Association postseason, as the 11th-seeded Tribe (2-7) saw its season end via a 60-2 loss to No. 4 Pawnee on the road.