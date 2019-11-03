FISHER — Will Delaney is a senior leader for the Fisher football team.
Add captain clutch to a potential moniker for the Bunnies quarterback.
Delaney produced two second-half touchdowns to break a tie with Cumberland and guide the host Bunnies to a 26-14 win at Kellar Field on Saturday afternoon in a Class 1A first-round playoff game.
“Will just has the it factor,” Fisher coach Jake Palmer said. “He’s a confident kid who, you know when the game is on the line, you want the ball in his hands.”
That’s for sure. Delaney, who accounted for all four touchdowns by Fisher (8-2), hit Drew Purvis on an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Bunnies a 20-14 lead with 3 minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter. He then broke off a 56-yard touchdown run with 10:24 remaining in the fourth quarter to push Fisher’s lead to 26-14.
Delaney finished 5 of 7 for 127 passing yards, connecting with running back Tyler Wilson for two first-half touchdown passes, and added for 102 rushing yards on eight carries. Wilson contributed with 103 rushing yards on 20 carries.
The Bunnies’ task gets more difficult with a second-round playoff game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at top-ranked Central A&M (10-0).
“We know they’re a big team and have great athletes on the edge,” Palmer said. “For us, we’ve got to play fast. I hope we come out fired up and excited.”
They should. Especially knowing what they have with Delaney under center.
“He’s really special,” Palmer said, “and he makes you look really good as a coach with his athleticism.”