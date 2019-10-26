Listen to this article

APOLLO

CONF ALL

Mt. Zion 6 0 9 0

Effingham 5 1 8 1

Taylorville 3 4 5 4

Charleston 2 4 3 6

Mahomet-Seymour 2 4 4 5

Lincoln 2 4 4 5

Mattoon 1 5 2 7

BIG 12

CONF ALL

Peoria 7 1 8 1

Normal Community 7 1 7 2

Normal West 7 1 7 2

Peoria Notre Dame 5 3 6 3

Danville 5 3 6 3

Bloomington 4 4 4 5

Champaign Central 3 4 3 5

Peoria Richwoods 3 5 3 6

Peoria Manual 1 6 1 7

Urbana 1 7 1 8

Centennial 0 8 0 9

TODAY’S GAME

Champ. Central at Peoria Manual, 1 p.m.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

CONF ALL

Central A&M 7 0 9 0

St. Teresa 6 1 8 1

Tuscola 5 2 7 2

Clinton 4 3 6 3

Shelbyville 3 4 4 5

Warrensburg-Latham 2 5 3 6

Meridian 1 6 3 6

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 7 0 9

HEART OF ILLINOIS — LARGE

CONF ALL

Fieldcrest 5 0 9 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4 1 8 1

Eureka 3 2 7 2

Tri-Valley 2 3 4 5

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 4 2 7

El Paso-Gridley 0 5 2 7

HEART OF ILLINOIS — LARGE

CONF ALL

Tremont 4 0 6 3

Fisher 3 1 7 2

Heyworth 1 3 3 6

LeRoy 1 3 3 6

Ridgeview/Lexington 1 3 2 6

TODAY’S GAME

Ridgeview/Lexington at Nokomis, 1 p.m.

ILLINI PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Chillicothe IVC 9 0 9 0

Unity 8 1 8 1

Prairie Central 7 2 7 2

Monticello 6 3 6 3

St. Joseph-Ogden 5 4 5 4

Bloomington Central Catholic 3 6 3 6

Olympia 3 6 3 6

Pontiac 3 6 3 6

St. Thomas More 1 8 1 8

Rantoul 0 9 0 9

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

CONF ALL

Argenta-Oreana 7 0 8 1

Arcola 6 1 7 2

Cumberland 5 2 6 3

Tri-County 5 2 5 4

ALAH 4 3 6 3

Villa Grove/Heritage 4 3 5 4

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2 5 3 6

Sangamon Valley 1 6 2 7

Decatur Lutheran 1 6 1 8

Blue Ridge 0 7 2 7

SANGAMON VALLEY

CONF ALL

Clifton Central 6 0 9 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5 1 7 2

Seneca 4 2 6 3

Watseka 3 3 6 3

Dwight 2 4 3 6

Momence 1 5 1 8

Iroquois West 0 6 1 8

VERMILION VALLEY

CONF ALL

BHRA 5 0 8 1

Oakwood 4 1 7 2

Salt Fork 3 2 5 4

Westville 1 3 3 5

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 3 3 5

Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 5 0 8

TODAY’S GAMES

Hoopeston Area/A-P at Harvard, noon

Georgetown-RF at Westville, 2 p.m.

8-MAN ASSOCIATION

CONF ALL

Milford/Cissna Park 9 0 9 0

Polo 8 0 8 0

River Ridge 6 1 6 2

Pawnee 6 2 6 2

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 6 3 6 3

Rockford Christian Life 5 3 5 3

Schlarman 5 3 5 3

Lake Forest Academy 4 4 4 4

Metro East Lutheran 4 4 4 4

Lowpoint-Washburn 2 3 2 4

North Fulton 2 6 2 6

Westminster Christian 1 6 1 6

Judah Christian 1 6 1 6

Illinois School for the Deaf 0 4 2 4

Alden-Hebron 0 5 1 6

Bunker Hill 0 8 0 8

