APOLLO
CONF ALL
Mt. Zion 6 0 9 0
Effingham 5 1 8 1
Taylorville 3 4 5 4
Charleston 2 4 3 6
Mahomet-Seymour 2 4 4 5
Lincoln 2 4 4 5
Mattoon 1 5 2 7
BIG 12
CONF ALL
Peoria 7 1 8 1
Normal Community 7 1 7 2
Normal West 7 1 7 2
Peoria Notre Dame 5 3 6 3
Danville 5 3 6 3
Bloomington 4 4 4 5
Champaign Central 3 4 3 5
Peoria Richwoods 3 5 3 6
Peoria Manual 1 6 1 7
Urbana 1 7 1 8
Centennial 0 8 0 9
TODAY’S GAME
Champ. Central at Peoria Manual, 1 p.m.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
CONF ALL
Central A&M 7 0 9 0
St. Teresa 6 1 8 1
Tuscola 5 2 7 2
Clinton 4 3 6 3
Shelbyville 3 4 4 5
Warrensburg-Latham 2 5 3 6
Meridian 1 6 3 6
Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0 7 0 9
HEART OF ILLINOIS — LARGE
CONF ALL
Fieldcrest 5 0 9 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4 1 8 1
Eureka 3 2 7 2
Tri-Valley 2 3 4 5
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1 4 2 7
El Paso-Gridley 0 5 2 7
HEART OF ILLINOIS — LARGE
CONF ALL
Tremont 4 0 6 3
Fisher 3 1 7 2
Heyworth 1 3 3 6
LeRoy 1 3 3 6
Ridgeview/Lexington 1 3 2 6
TODAY’S GAME
Ridgeview/Lexington at Nokomis, 1 p.m.
ILLINI PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Chillicothe IVC 9 0 9 0
Unity 8 1 8 1
Prairie Central 7 2 7 2
Monticello 6 3 6 3
St. Joseph-Ogden 5 4 5 4
Bloomington Central Catholic 3 6 3 6
Olympia 3 6 3 6
Pontiac 3 6 3 6
St. Thomas More 1 8 1 8
Rantoul 0 9 0 9
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
CONF ALL
Argenta-Oreana 7 0 8 1
Arcola 6 1 7 2
Cumberland 5 2 6 3
Tri-County 5 2 5 4
ALAH 4 3 6 3
Villa Grove/Heritage 4 3 5 4
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2 5 3 6
Sangamon Valley 1 6 2 7
Decatur Lutheran 1 6 1 8
Blue Ridge 0 7 2 7
SANGAMON VALLEY
CONF ALL
Clifton Central 6 0 9 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5 1 7 2
Seneca 4 2 6 3
Watseka 3 3 6 3
Dwight 2 4 3 6
Momence 1 5 1 8
Iroquois West 0 6 1 8
VERMILION VALLEY
CONF ALL
BHRA 5 0 8 1
Oakwood 4 1 7 2
Salt Fork 3 2 5 4
Westville 1 3 3 5
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1 3 3 5
Hoopeston Area/A-P 0 5 0 8
TODAY’S GAMES
Hoopeston Area/A-P at Harvard, noon
Georgetown-RF at Westville, 2 p.m.
8-MAN ASSOCIATION
CONF ALL
Milford/Cissna Park 9 0 9 0
Polo 8 0 8 0
River Ridge 6 1 6 2
Pawnee 6 2 6 2
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 6 3 6 3
Rockford Christian Life 5 3 5 3
Schlarman 5 3 5 3
Lake Forest Academy 4 4 4 4
Metro East Lutheran 4 4 4 4
Lowpoint-Washburn 2 3 2 4
North Fulton 2 6 2 6
Westminster Christian 1 6 1 6
Judah Christian 1 6 1 6
Illinois School for the Deaf 0 4 2 4
Alden-Hebron 0 5 1 6
Bunker Hill 0 8 0 8