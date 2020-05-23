A look at three athletes from Fisher who hope to make a mark with their respective fall sports team later this year:
DREW PURVIS
Class of 2021, football
He is most looking forward to ... this being my last year and leaving an imprint on Fisher football and the community.
When thinking about his time with Fisher athletics ... I take a great amount of pride saying I’m a Bunnie, and being able to compete with that on my chest makes me happy each time I take the field.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me realize how much I love sports and what life is like without them. Being able to turn on any sport on TV would make me extremely excited.
Fisher football coach Jake Palmer said that Purvis has ... really stepped up in this offseason in regard to communicating with players.
WILL SHOOK
Class of 2021, boys’ soccer
He is most looking forward to ... coming together as a team to ultimately have a winning season, while also mentoring the underclassmen and future starters.
When thinking about his time with Fisher athletics ... it has been an honor to represent my community that has had a hand in raising me since I was just a baby. I hope to make this senior season the best. I want to give the community something to be proud of this fall.
The ongoing pandemic ... has pushed me to work harder and strive for greater successes this fall. It’s also pushed me to put in extra work at home to improve my skills.
KATIE LANDERS
Class of 2022, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... seeing what our record outcome for this season is. Last year we had quite a low number of wins, but I believe that this year we can raise that number.
When thinking about her time with Fisher athletics ... it’s helped me achieve higher responsibility to be a role model for my fellow teammates. I’ve also learned that small-town pride is one of the best feelings to have.
The ongoing pandemic ... definitely made me want to work harder at home to be prepared for any delay in this upcoming season, but also it’s helped me appreciate it so much more. I think I took (volleyball) for granted.