NAPERVILLE — Jake Beesley was a high school junior when it happened. Michael Hasenstab was a sophomore.
That was back in 2015, when Champaign Central football plunged into the Class 5A semifinals during then-coach Nate Albaugh’s third season running the Maroons.
Both Beesley and Hasenstab fondly remember that portion of their prep careers — and it’s serving them well now more than ever.
That’s because the two Champaign Central alumni will suit up for North Central College football when the Cardinals (13-1) challenge Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-1) in Friday night’s Stagg Bowl, the Division III national championship game in Shenandoah, Texas, that kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
“We just had so much love for our teammates, and I’ve tried to figure that out here,” Beesley said, “and we bond so well together — as well as we did in high school.”
“I learned a lot from that run (at Champaign Central), and how to be a good leader and how to work hard,” Hasenstab added. “That team really taught me a lot on the right way to do things.”
Beesley is a junior starting defensive back for North Central, and he preempted Friday’s D-III final by earning first-team All-America status on Thursday, one of five North Central players to receive that accolade.
Hasenstab, a sophomore, backs up offensive lineman Sharmore Clarke, whom Hasenstab described as “the best O-lineman in the conference,” and a fellow All-American selection like Beesley.
Beesley and Hasenstab make up half of the local players who will suit up in Friday’s title game, joined by North Central junior defensive lineman Spenser Eversole (Villa Grove) and Whitewater freshman defensive lineman Hayden Workman (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley). Another area connection exists with former Illinois linebacker Matt Sinclair in his second season coaching the linebackers at North Central.
The Cardinals’ 13 triumphs recorded thus far under fifth-year coach Jeff Thorne mark the most in team history for the school located in Naperville, and this will be North Central’s inaugural Stagg Bowl appearance.
“It’d mean a lot to us and to our alumni who have been chasing this goal (to win the championship),” Beesley said. “We’re all trying to do that for them.”
Beesley actually started his college career as a wide receiver, but shifted to defensive back prior to his sophomore campaign.
That realignment has paid dividends for Beesley and the Cardinals, as he leads the defense with four interceptions and 15 pass deflections on top of two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and 55 tackles.
“We don’t really have a defensive star,” Beesley said of a unit that’s permitted 15 or fewer points in three of its four playoff games. “We really try to play for each other, and we try to emphasize our seniors on the defense. We want to play for them.”
Hasenstab is soaking up knowledge from older offensive linemen while waiting in the wings should one of those starters need replaced.
“We’re a really tight, close-knit group,” Hasenstab said. “We’ve all committed ourselves to being as good as we possibly can this year. We know how many weapons we have offensively, and how good we possibly could be.”
North Central has averaged a robust 46.5 points per game in the postseason, including a 59-point outburst during a one-touchdown, second-round win over Mount Union.
“We came in with a chip on our shoulder,” Beesley said. “(Mount Union) was supposed to be the best team in the country at the time. That was a great game ... and we upset them. That was a huge turning point for us.”
The Cardinals will find themselves in a similar situation when they line up across from Whitewater on Friday.
Mount Union and Whitewater have combined to win seven of nine D-III national titles this decade, with the latter placing first overall in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.
“There’s definitely good, anxious anxiety,” Hasenstab said. “This is something you always live for and dream of your entire life. I’m really just trying to work and do everything I possibly can to take regret off the table.”