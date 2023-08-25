Opening weekend of the 2023 prep football regular season is upon us.
And news-gazette.com is your place to find scores involving area high school football teams.
Here is a full list of all the scores from Week 1 action:
One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Right 2021’
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 7:24 pm
Opening weekend of the 2023 prep football regular season is upon us.
And news-gazette.com is your place to find scores involving area high school football teams.
Here is a full list of all the scores from Week 1 action:
'EXTRA PREP' PODCASTS