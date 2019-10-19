ST. JOSEPH — Xander Rieches was just doing his job, watching the quarterback, when he saw his opportunity arrive for St. Joseph-Ogden.
The big-boned junior saw the ball hit the grass on a fumbled snap and fell right on top of it late in the first quarter, recovering the ball and helping the host Spartans score their first points in an eventual 41-21 Illini Prairie Conference victory over Olympia on Friday night.
Rieches got a piece of three Olympia fumbles on the night, batting down a ball for Jaden Miller to recover late in the second quarter that was essential in SJ-O (5-3, 5-3 Illini Prairie) taking a 20-7 lead into halftime.
“I knew they were going to run that option, so I kind of went toward the quarterback and made him pitch it and knocked it down,” Rieches said. “I was just trying to make sure it didn’t get to him so they wouldn’t have the edge and get downfield.”
SJ-O dominated the turnover battle, despite Olympia returning a fumble 47 yards for one of its three trips to the end zone on the night. It might have been four if not for senior defensive back Payton Cain coming up with a late interception for SJ-O.
All of these plays happened with one of SJ-O’s key contributors, senior captain Brayden Weaver, sidelined after exiting in the second quarter with an injury. Leading his team with 73 tackles, Weaver was on crutches to start the second half.
“I think you saw certain kids step up,” SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner said. “And I thought three seniors really stood up: Drew Coursey on the front five, Sam Wesley, our other middle linebacker, and Payton Cain. Those guys all really stepped up for us.”
The SJ-O offense received a trio of rushing touchdowns from Jarrett Stevenson (20 carries, 134 yards) while Crayton Burnett (5 of 7, 137 yards) threw two touchdown passes to Chance Izard. Keaton Nolan also crossed the goal line via the run to help SJ-O became eligible for the playoffs.
“Our defense played really well considering we lost our captain, our best player out there on the field,” Rieches said. “We had some kids step up, come in and make some tackles. That’s all we really needed to do.”
SJ-O can clinch a playoff berth with a win next Friday at Monticello (5-3, 5-3).
“We said all week do three things: play with effort, do your job, make a play when you get an opportunity,” Skinner said. “The kids paid attention to that, listened to the message, and they executed. They deserve this one.”