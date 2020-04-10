CHAMPAIGN — Four months from now, high school football teams are slated to have their first practice on Aug. 10.
The first Friday night where lights can come on at high school football venues throughout the state and teams can play their first games is set for Aug. 28.
The kickoff to a new high school football season is, in a way, the kickoff to the start of a new school year.
Of course, football isn’t the only fall sport on the docket. Boys’ and girls’ golf teams can have their first meets and tournaments on Aug. 12. Girls’ tennis programs can have their first match on Aug. 20. Boys’ soccer and volleyball teams can play opponents for the first time on Aug. 24 — the same day boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams can run competitively in a meet or invitational or girls’ swimming and diving teams can start the season in the pool.
All of those dates were slotted in on the Illinois High School Association’s five-year calendar for each sport well ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.
But, like much of anything in life that comes to future planning amid the pandemic, those dates will continue to be subject to change.
Not that IHSA executive director Craig Anderson is considering any restructuring at the moment for those fall sports during the 2020-21 school year.
“That’s a good question though because the NCAA is still wondering about if they’ll have a football season or not,” Anderson said. “Those things come to mind, but the most immediate thing, obviously, is the spring championships. We’re really trying to carve out a schedule, if possible, of what that could look like, so we haven’t taken a lot of time to think about the fall.”
The football state championship games are back at Memorial Stadium in Champaign in 2020 after Huskie Stadium in DeKalb hosted those games in 2019. But like Anderson said, the main focus for the IHSA is trying to possibly fit an abbreviated regular-season schedule for spring sports in May and some sort of postseason that could extend well into June. If it’s safe to do so. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is through April, with May 1 the earliest date for the resumption of practices and games.
Anderson said typically the IHSA treats the calendar turning to July 1 as the official tipping point looking ahead to the next school year.
“I anticipate once that July period comes and we figure out where we are at globally, will probably give us a little closer outlook to what fall sports could look like,” Anderson said. “Boy, I hope we can start on time and things be back to some normal with physical attendance at schools and kids practicing and enjoying the opportunities available to them in extracurricular activities. I’m very hopeful of that, but our primary focus now is on the spring, so I really haven’t taken much of a look at the fall yet.”
Either way, whenever high school sports do start back up, Anderson said he won’t take them for granted. He’s confident others share the same sentiment.
“We’re going to find an appreciation for participation at all levels once we’re able to resume,” he said. “I look forward to that day to celebrate when we’re back practicing and kids are benefitting from their opportunities available to them. I think we’ll cherish it unlike any other time we have before.”