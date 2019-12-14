ARGENTA — When Argenta-Oreana football concluded its 2019 regular season with a 63-14 win over Blue Ridge on Oct. 25, the countdown began in earnest.
Each game could have been Bombers coach Steve Kirk’s last with the program.
He knew it. His players knew it, too. It’d been known since late July.
A-O ultimately advanced into the second round of this season’s Class 1A playoffs, suffering a 48-35 setback to Carrollton.
With that, Kirk’s Bombers tenure concluded after three highly successful campaigns, including the best in program history.
Kirk has signed on to be Cully Welter’s next defensive coordinator at Monticello, already working as a Monticello Middle School physical education teacher this entire school year.
“It was a really difficult decision,” said Kirk, a Rantoul native. “It’s tough on a multitude of levels — the success we’ve had and leaving the kids, which is always difficult.”
Kirk said his choice was family-based. The Kirk clan lives in Tolono, and Kirk’s wife works in St. Joseph.
So accepting a role at Monticello allows Kirk both easier travel and more time to see his kids, especially in the football-frenzied fall.
Not to mention the chance to work under Welter, the 11-year Sages leader who guided the unit to its first-ever state championship in 2018.
“(He is) a guy that I have the utmost respect for and can learn a lot from,” Kirk said. “I’m looking forward to working with him and soaking up as much of that knowledge as I can.”
Kirk steps into the defensive coordinator role for Mike Allen, who ran the ship on an interim basis in the 2019 campaign. Allen will remain Monticello’s offensive line coach.
Prior to Allen’s temporary leadership, the Sages’ defense was run by former Illini Brit Miller and Matt Sinclair.
A-O permitted an average of 19.6 points per game across 35 games in Kirk’s time at the helm.
That generated a cumulative 30-5 record, with no single-season result worse than 9-2. It also included 2018’s 12-1 ledger, which sent the Bombers to the Class 1A semifinals with their first-ever 12-win effort.
“It was a great place to work. I couldn’t ask for a better administration,” Kirk said. “They were so supportive of everything that we tried to accomplish. I’m going to miss those guys and miss the team.”
A-O athletic director Mike Williams said the football head coaching position has been publicly posted, but that there’s no other news to report at this time regarding any potential hires.
Kirk feels the Bombers will be flush with strong applicants.
“The job would probably be highly sought after with the type of facilities they have, the type of success we’ve had recently and the kids that we have coming back,” Kirk said “Whoever gets the job is walking into a really good situation.”