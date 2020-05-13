GIBSON CITY — Aidan Laughery didn’t have any college football offers until Monday.
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley sophomore was sure to receive next-level athletic interest at some point.
Not only was he an integral part of the Falcons winning a second consecutive Class 2A state title in 2018 during his freshman season, but he also earned four Class 1A state track and field medals later on during his freshman year.
But how would it start?
With an offer from a Power 5 program in Washington State.
That’s what Laughery landed earlier this week after GCMS football coach Mike Allen was contacted by Cougars offensive coordinator Brian Smith.
“It kind of popped out of nowhere,” said Laughery, who added that he’d been in touch with Washington State for about two weeks prior to the offer.
“Coach Allen texted me, ‘I’m at your house. Come outside with your parents and get on a call with Coach Smith.’”
After a bit of discussion, Smith extended Laughery’s inaugural piece of firm interest from any university — let alone a D-I institution.
“It’s crazy. I was shocked,” Laughery said. “I cried a little bit. I had to laugh to not cry. ... I’ve always dreamed of getting a Division I offer. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”
Washington State went through a coaching change this offseason, with former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich replacing Mike Leach in January after Leach took the Mississippi State job.
Laughery rushed for 377 yards and generated six touchdowns as a GCMS freshman. At the conclusion of GCMS’s post-state press conference that season, current Illinois football defensive lineman Bryce Barnes told assembled media to look out for Laughery moving forward.
In fact, Barnes replied to Laughery’s tweet Monday about the offer with one of his own: “Like I said, this kid is a stud.”
Laughery really started to prove it in his first prep track and field campaign, racing to fourth place in 1A in the 200-meter dash and seventh in the 100. He also anchored a third-place 800 relay and a seventh-place 1,600 relay.
Laughery couldn’t follow up on those efforts in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of IHSA spring sports state series. He hasn’t stopped working, though.
“I’ve been on the track five days a week and lifting five days a week as well,” Laughery said. “I’m staying in championship form, like I was still training for track.”
The pandemic didn’t strike until after Laughery’s sophomore football stint, however.
And Laughery shone during it for the 9-2 Falcons, carrying the ball 170 times for 1,279 yards and 22 touchdowns, finishing sixth locally with 142 points scored. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Laughery also picked off three opposing passes and made 45 tackles in his role at free safety.
“There was actually a Prep Insider media guy who retweeted my highlights, and (Smith) was pretty close with one of guys that works there and saw it,” Laughery said. “They liked what they saw. They thought they should get in contact with me as quickly as possible.”
Laughery said Smith, who also coaches Washington State’s running backs, talked about how Laughery would fit with the Cougars as a running back.
“They like the talent I possess, what I can do with the ball — the explosiveness I have and a little bit of power,” Laughery said. “He told me they run a lot of (run-pass options) ... and they think I can do a lot of damage in that open space.”
Laughery still has half of his high school sports career to complete, and gaining such a big vote of confidence this early has him setting his sights high for the next two years.
“It’s definitely humbled me,” Laughery said. “There’s not a lot of people in my position getting offers like that, especially in my sophomore year. It’s motivated me so much more.”
Laughery isn’t quite ready to make a college choice just yet. Should he go the D-I route — either at Washington State or somewhere else — he’d join Barnes and Oklahoma State kicker Ben Freehill as GCMS products at that level right now.
“I talk to those guys daily,” Laughery said. “I’m trying to follow what those guys do. Those guys are the reason why I want to work so hard.”