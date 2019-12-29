DANVILLE — Devin Miles is familiar with making out-of-state excursions in order to play football.
The Danville junior remembers trekking to Texas, Kansas and Florida for games with his city’s Carver Park Bears youth club. He recalls competing in national tournaments associated with Football University, described on its website as “the recognized leader in developing and enhancing the ability and skill of serious football players in middle school and high school.”
“It was always big crowds,” Miles said. “I never seen it like that, going that big. I was just playing for the fun of it, and then, as I got older, I realized ... (I could) take it further.
“And I took it and did it.”
Miles accomplished quite a bit in his junior season with coach Marcus Forrest’s Vikings, earning News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year status as a result.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound athlete accounted for nearly 60 percent of Danville’s offense by scoring 192 points, rushing for 1,726 yards and 26 touchdowns to generate most of that total.
Miles also shifted from the defensive back role he’s held throughout his football career and accepted linebacker duties for the Vikings, making two interceptions and 50 tackles for the Class 6A playoff qualifier.
What all of this means — in addition to Miles setting high standards for his senior season of 2020 — is that the youngster will head to Orlando, Fla., next month for the World Bowl National Combine. It’s a camp tied to the NFL’s Pro Bowl, inviting 600 talented middle- and high-schoolers from across the United States to be evaluated on a big stage.
“It was surprising and exciting, too, at the same time,” Miles said. “I didn’t see it coming. ... I get to show out in front of coaches and all that.”
★ ★ ★
Before Miles ever received the chance to head south and meet NFL superstars such as Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott — “He’s one of my favorite running backs because he went to my favorite school, Ohio State” — he was dazzling Big 12 Conference coaches and spectators through a variety of means.
It all started in Week 1, when Miles dashed for 214 yards at Bloomington. The only problem was that Danville didn’t score any points.
So Miles set about fixing that in subsequent outings.
He netted four touchdowns in Week 2 versus Urbana. Six more scores in Week 4 against Centennial. Another four rushing TDs in a Week 6 battle with Champaign Central, and an 84-yard kickoff return among two end zone visits in Week 7 versus Normal Community.
Miles was a constant threat handling kickoffs or punts, even though some of his returns were called back over the course of the season because of penalties.
“I always love being back there,” Miles said. “With Danville little league, for the Bears, that was one of my specialties. If they kick it to me, I’m going to score.”
Miles followed in the footsteps of older brother Blaize and competed alongside younger brother Jayvin while coming up through the local youth system.
Who tops the football family tree?
“The best?” Miles briefly pondered. “Me.”
★ ★ ★
That absolutely was the case with the Vikings this season.
And when Danville needed Miles to be at peak performance, he didn’t disappoint.
“I just wanted to go far, make it to the playoffs — which we did,” Miles said, “and lead my team, be a good leader. And I did that, but I feel like we could’ve went further than we did. We came up a little short.”
Second-seeded Chatham Glenwood, an eventual 6A semifinalist, was too much for Miles and Co. to overcome in a 56-20 first-round setback.
But Miles claimed all three of the Vikings’ touchdowns in that loss and finished with 189 rushing yards. In the final two regular-season games that allowed Danville into the postseason, Miles also was the top dog.
He produced all four of the program’s scores in a Week 8 victory at Peoria Richwoods, guiding the Vikings to a playoff-qualifying fifth triumph. Miles outdid himself in Week 9, as he entered the end zone five times solely in the third quarter of a victory against Peoria Notre Dame.
“I couldn’t do it without my (offensive) line,” Miles said, “but I feel like I could’ve done better.”
Of course, Miles wasn’t only concerned with carrying the ball.
He also recognized the Vikings needed “some people to step up” at linebacker thanks to previous graduations. Miles made himself the answer to “some people.”
“You’ve got to step up and fill gaps,” Miles said, “and it was more fun because I got more tackles at linebacker, too, than safety, so I got to hit more.”
★ ★ ★
Miles hopes to be the next in a line of Danville standouts to make an impact at higher plateaus of football. He lists former Vikings such as Trent Sherfield and Justin “Bubba” March — both currently playing in the NFL — as sources of inspiration.
“Growing up, coming here and watching the past people play, and seeing how big they was and knowing my time’s going to come soon,” Miles said, “(I knew) that I’ve got to do something to be prepared.”
The World Bowl National Combine is the next step in Miles’ on-field progression. It could draw more college-related eyes to him, in addition to ongoing looks from Illinois, Michigan State and Illinois State.
“It’s good, knowing it’s only my junior year and some people don’t even get (this attention) their senior years,” Miles said. “Knowing I’ve got the chance to play at the next level, that’s big.”
Miles presently is strutting his stuff on the basketball court, serving as either a starter or first guy off the bench for Durrell Robinson’s unit.
And, yes, Miles is in basketball mode. Just don’t take that to mean he isn’t itching to return to the gridiron.
“I always think about that,” he said. “It’s going to be my last time playing high school football. That’s a big thing and my last show, so I want to make it a big one that everyone remembers, especially here at this school.
“I want to be on the wall some day.”
When Miles talks about Sherfield, March and others who preceded him in the Danville football ranks, there’s a realization.
Matching up to their bodies of work means he’s likely to be immortalized somewhere within the Vikings’ athletic quarters.
Be it with a large photo, a cutout-and-framed newspaper article or some other display.
“It’d be great for my name to be out here,” Miles said, “(so) that the younger kids look up to and see that I’m doing right for them. To know what they’ve got to do, to show them that they could be where I’m at and be on the wall.”
Honor Roll: Previous News-Gazette All-Area football Players of the Year
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2019 Devin Miles Danville
2018 Braden Snyder Monticello
2017 Mitch McNutt GCMS
2016 Caleb Hanson Monticello
2015 Wyatt Fishel Arcola
2014 Tom Kenney Mahomet-Seymour
2013 Storm Joop St. Thomas More
2012 Cameron Mammen Urbana
2011 Dennis Hightower Danville
2010 Justin March Danville
2009 Dylan Sturgeon Unity
2008 Andrew Brewer Mahomet-Seymour
2007 Caleb Pratt Westville
2006 Mikel Leshoure Centennial
2005 Henry Deters Unity
2004 Preston Williams III Urbana
2003 Dylan Ward Prairie Central
2002 J Leman Champaign Central
2001 Marquis Johnson Centennial
2000 Morris Virgil Urbana
1999 Brian Royse St. Joseph-Ogden
1998 Dustin Ward Centennial
1997 Dusty Burk Tuscola
1996 Dusty Burk Tuscola
1995 Curtis Blanden Danville
1994 Lenny Willis Centennial
1993 Chris Jones Paxton-Buckley-Loda
1992 Juan Herrera Arcola
1991 Carl Brown Villa Grove
1990 Andy Schofield Danville
1989 Jimmy Phillips Georgetown-Ridge Farm