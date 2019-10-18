CHAMPAIGN — Tim Turner isn’t mincing words. Or overexaggerating the significance of Champaign Central’s next football game.
The Maroons coach understands what’s at stake this Friday night when Central hosts Normal West in Big 12 action.
“This is a playoff game for us,” Turner said.
The urgency is there with good reason. Central (3-4, 3-3 Big 12) must defeat Normal West (5-2, 5-1) when the two league foes meet at Tommy Stewart Field if Champaign-Urbana wants to have a team represented in the state playoffs this season. The three other C-U football programs — Centennial (0-7), St. Thomas More (1-6) and Urbana (1-6) — are playing for pride and for the future during the final two weeks, knowing their seasons won’t extend into Week 10 or beyond.
Even if Central pulls a minor upset and knocks off the Wildcats, the Maroons would still need to win a road game against Peoria Manual (0-7, 0-6) in Week 9 just to reach the five-win mark needed for playoff eligibility. Since the Big 12 went to its current 11-team setup in 2015 with Bloomington, Centennial, Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Manual, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana as its league schools, three teams have finished with five wins — Centennial in 2015, Normal West in 2016 and Peoria Richwoods in 2017 — and made the playoffs. Bloomington also had five wins in 2016, but the Purple Raiders missed out on the playoffs that season.
“I fully believe if we get five wins, we’ll get in,” Turner said. “The Big 12 is a tough conference, and we’ve got tough games every week. This week is no different.”
Normal West has won the last six games in the series, with Central’s last victory against the Wildcats — who have reached the playoffs each of the subsequent nine seasons — coming in 2009.
“They’re always a pretty disciplined team,” Turner said. “Their numbers stack up well where they’re able to platoon players, so they’re able to send waves and waves of guys at you on both sides of the ball.” The standard Turner holds his team to hasn’t shown up across an entire game each of the last two weeks. Central was above .500 for the first time — and so far only time — this season when it defeated Peoria Richwoods 28-14 on Sept. 27. Since then, Central has lost two straight road games, falling 52-27 at Danville on Oct. 4 and losing 64-27 at Peoria last Friday night.
The opportunity to play once more in Champaign this season isn’t lost on Turner.
“That’ll be a huge point of emphasis for us,” Turner said. “It’s senior night, and the guys are pretty jacked up.”
That emotion will hit another gear if Central is able to walk off Tommy Stewart Field on Friday night with a win, salvaging a chance for Central to earn back-to-back playoff trips.
“It’s not something we think about where we’ve got to hold the mantle for the rest of the city,” Turner said. “We’re a better football team than what’s showing up right now. If we can put together a game that I think we’re capable of on Friday, we can beat anybody if we play at our highest level.”