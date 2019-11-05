unity19

Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 10 action wrapped up:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Unity 9-1 (1)

Rockets advanced to second round in Class 4A by topping Clinton, visit Bishop McNamara in Kankakee next.

2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-1 (2)

Falcons shut out Rushville-Industry in Class 2A opener, get stiff test with trip to Sterling Newman on Saturday.

3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9-1 (3)

Blue Devils took care of Eldorado for good start to Class 2A playoffs, draw challenging Nashville in second tilt.

4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-2 (6)

Panthers dominated Chicago Carver in Class 3A contest, seek fourth win in a row — at Farmington on Saturday.

5. Tuscola 8-2 (5)

Warriors worked around Flora to post sixth victory in a row, continue Class 2A run at rival St. Teresa in Decatur.

6. Prairie Central 8-2 (7)

Hawks pulled minor upset in Class 4A debut by dumping seventh seed Richland County, host Columbia next.

7. Danville 6-4 (4)

Vikings were ousted from the Class 6A postseason by talented Chatham Glenwood, putting end to solid year.

8. Arcola 8-2 (9)

Purple Riders dispatched LPC foe Tri-County in Class 1A first-rounder, face Greenfield/Northwestern at home.

9. Fisher 8-2 (10)

Bunnies staved off Cumberland in 8-9 seed Class 1A matchup, pay trip to undefeated Central A&M this week.

10. Argenta-Oreana 9-1 (—)

Bombers return to rankings after blowing past North Greene in Class 1A start, bring in Carrollton in Round 2.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

