Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 10 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 9-1 (1)
Rockets advanced to second round in Class 4A by topping Clinton, visit Bishop McNamara in Kankakee next.
2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-1 (2)
Falcons shut out Rushville-Industry in Class 2A opener, get stiff test with trip to Sterling Newman on Saturday.
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9-1 (3)
Blue Devils took care of Eldorado for good start to Class 2A playoffs, draw challenging Nashville in second tilt.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-2 (6)
Panthers dominated Chicago Carver in Class 3A contest, seek fourth win in a row — at Farmington on Saturday.
5. Tuscola 8-2 (5)
Warriors worked around Flora to post sixth victory in a row, continue Class 2A run at rival St. Teresa in Decatur.
6. Prairie Central 8-2 (7)
Hawks pulled minor upset in Class 4A debut by dumping seventh seed Richland County, host Columbia next.
7. Danville 6-4 (4)
Vikings were ousted from the Class 6A postseason by talented Chatham Glenwood, putting end to solid year.
8. Arcola 8-2 (9)
Purple Riders dispatched LPC foe Tri-County in Class 1A first-rounder, face Greenfield/Northwestern at home.
9. Fisher 8-2 (10)
Bunnies staved off Cumberland in 8-9 seed Class 1A matchup, pay trip to undefeated Central A&M this week.
10. Argenta-Oreana 9-1 (—)
Bombers return to rankings after blowing past North Greene in Class 1A start, bring in Carrollton in Round 2.