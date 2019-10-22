Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 8 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-1 (1)
Falcons posted their second consecutive shutout in Week 8 versus El Paso-Gridley, visit Dee-Mack this week.
2. Unity 7-1 (2)
Rockets overwhelmed Rantoul for seventh straight victory, shoot for eight at Bloomington Central Catholic.
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7-1 (3)
Blue Devils won by 50 points against Salt Fork, jump out of Vermilion Valley Conference for finale at Seneca.
4. Tuscola 6-2 (4)
Warriors took offensive slugfest with Shelbyville, look for fifth Central Illinois Conference win at Meridian.
5. Danville 5-3 (6)
Vikings became playoff eligible by stopping Peoria Richwoods, go for guarantee against Peoria Notre Dame.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-2 (7)
Panthers blitzed Watseka to ensure postseason inclusion, cap Sangamon Valley Conference slate at Dwight.
7. Prairie Central 6-2 (9)
Hawks routed Monticello with almost 60 points scored, look to improve playoff position at St. Thomas More.
8. Monticello 5-3 (5)
Sages were clubbed by Prairie Central, aim to secure playoff bid against rival St. Joseph-Ogden in Week 9.
9. Arcola 6-2 (8)
Purple Riders slipped past Blue Ridge for important sixth triumph, visit Decatur Lutheran to close regular season.
10. Fisher 6-2 (10)
Bunnies dropped Ridgeview/Lexington to run win streak to three, host LeRoy with chance at fourth in a row.