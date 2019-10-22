unity5
 Unity's Nate Reinhart (7) and Unity's Hank Cain (23) in a prep football game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 8 action wrapped up:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7-1 (1)

Falcons posted their second consecutive shutout in Week 8 versus El Paso-Gridley, visit Dee-Mack this week.

2. Unity 7-1 (2)

Rockets overwhelmed Rantoul for seventh straight victory, shoot for eight at Bloomington Central Catholic.

3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7-1 (3)

Blue Devils won by 50 points against Salt Fork, jump out of Vermilion Valley Conference for finale at Seneca.

4. Tuscola 6-2 (4)

Warriors took offensive slugfest with Shelbyville, look for fifth Central Illinois Conference win at Meridian.

5. Danville 5-3 (6)

Vikings became playoff eligible by stopping Peoria Richwoods, go for guarantee against Peoria Notre Dame.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-2 (7)

Panthers blitzed Watseka to ensure postseason inclusion, cap Sangamon Valley Conference slate at Dwight.

7. Prairie Central 6-2 (9)

Hawks routed Monticello with almost 60 points scored, look to improve playoff position at St. Thomas More.

8. Monticello 5-3 (5)

Sages were clubbed by Prairie Central, aim to secure playoff bid against rival St. Joseph-Ogden in Week 9.

9. Arcola 6-2 (8)

Purple Riders slipped past Blue Ridge for important sixth triumph, visit Decatur Lutheran to close regular season.

10. Fisher 6-2 (10)

Bunnies dropped Ridgeview/Lexington to run win streak to three, host LeRoy with chance at fourth in a row.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

