Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

montFB7

 Monticello's current team takes the field in a prep football game at Monticello High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

PODCAST: Servpro Prep Football Confidential 10-14-19

Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 7 action wrapped up:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-1 (1)

Falcons posted second 42-0 shutout of year, this one versus LeRoy, finish home slate with El Paso-Gridley.

2. Unity 6-1 (2)

Rockets collected 42 points at St. Thomas More in Week 7, play final home matchup against Rantoul next.

3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-1 (3)

Blue Devils’ defense overwhelmed Oakwood, club goes for Vermilion Valley title this week versus Salt Fork.

4. Tuscola 5-2 (4)

Warriors blitzed Warrensburg-Latham for third consecutive win, take on Shelbyville in search of fourth in a row.

5. Monticello 5-2 (5)

Sages rolled to 59 points against Pontiac, accept strong challenge this week with road trip to Prairie Central.

6. Danville 4-3 (7)

Vikings narrowly lost to tough Normal Community outfit, try to qualify for postseason at Peoria Richwoods.

7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-2 (6)

Panthers couldn’t slow state-ranked Clifton Central, draw another difficult opponent this week with Watseka.

8. Arcola 5-2 (9)

Purple Riders romped to 62 points against Tri-County, conclude home matchups in Week 8 with Blue Ridge.

9. Prairie Central 5-2 (10)

Hawks took down Olympia for third victory in four tries, will attempt to make it four of five against Monticello.

10. Fisher 5-2 (—)

Bunnies return to rankings courtesy last-minute triumph at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, visit Ridgeview this week.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).