N-G prep football Top 10: Oct. 15, 2019
Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 7 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-1 (1)
Falcons posted second 42-0 shutout of year, this one versus LeRoy, finish home slate with El Paso-Gridley.
2. Unity 6-1 (2)
Rockets collected 42 points at St. Thomas More in Week 7, play final home matchup against Rantoul next.
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-1 (3)
Blue Devils’ defense overwhelmed Oakwood, club goes for Vermilion Valley title this week versus Salt Fork.
4. Tuscola 5-2 (4)
Warriors blitzed Warrensburg-Latham for third consecutive win, take on Shelbyville in search of fourth in a row.
5. Monticello 5-2 (5)
Sages rolled to 59 points against Pontiac, accept strong challenge this week with road trip to Prairie Central.
6. Danville 4-3 (7)
Vikings narrowly lost to tough Normal Community outfit, try to qualify for postseason at Peoria Richwoods.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-2 (6)
Panthers couldn’t slow state-ranked Clifton Central, draw another difficult opponent this week with Watseka.
8. Arcola 5-2 (9)
Purple Riders romped to 62 points against Tri-County, conclude home matchups in Week 8 with Blue Ridge.
9. Prairie Central 5-2 (10)
Hawks took down Olympia for third victory in four tries, will attempt to make it four of five against Monticello.
10. Fisher 5-2 (—)
Bunnies return to rankings courtesy last-minute triumph at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, visit Ridgeview this week.
Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).