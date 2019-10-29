N-G Top 10: High school football
Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 9 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 8-1 (2)
Rockets shot past Bloomington Central Catholic, bring eight-game win streak into 4A home game with Clinton.
2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-1 (1)
Falcons overcame injuries to top Deer Creek-Mackinaw, welcome Rushville-Industry to town for 2A opener.
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8-1 (3)
Blue Devils shut out Seneca for second consecutive blanking, kick off 2A postseason by hosting Eldorado.
4. Danville 6-3 (5)
Vikings’ offense couldn’t be tamed in big win over Peoria N.D., but tough test awaits at Chatham Glenwood.
5. Tuscola 7-2 (4)
Warriors stumped Meridian for win No. 5 in a row, start Class 2A playoff run with home game versus Flora.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-2 (6)
Panthers rallied past Dwight, face uncertainty with Chicago Carver — affected by teachers’ strike — in 3A game.
7. Prairie Central 7-2 (7)
Hawks thumped St. Thomas More and draw 4A first-round road matchup with Richland County this week.
8. Monticello 6-3 (8)
Sages earned critical win over St. Joseph-Ogden, get 10-7 seed game in 3A first-rounder against DuQuoin.
9. Arcola 7-2 (9)
Purple Riders stalled Decatur Lutheran, bring in familiar foe with Lincoln Prairie rival Tri-County in 1A first round.
10. Fisher 7-2 (10)
Bunnies piled up 55 points on LeRoy, receive exact same 1A first-round matchup as last year with Cumberland.