Regional action starts Monday across all four classes, so preps coordinator Colin Likas offers up his latest poll:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. St. Thomas More 33-2 (1)
Sabers are carrying a nine-match win streak into their own Class 3A regional, which has them facing either Rantoul or Danville in the semifinals.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 31-4 (2)
Spartans posted 5-0 record at Mt. Pulaski’s Topper Classic to cap regular season, square off with either Oakwood or Westville in 2A regional opener.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 28-7 (3)
Bulldogs dropped Charleston in Apollo Conference finale, boasting 10-2 record in league action, and draw Decatur MacArthur or Eisenhower next.
4. Unity 30-5 (4)
Rockets snagged last three contests in regular season, match up with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley or Watseka in Class 2A PBL Regional semifinals.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28-5 (5)
Panthers captured the Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season crown, begin their own Class 2A regional with either BHRA or Hoopeston Area.
6. Centennial 18-14 (—)
Chargers surge back into rankings with run of six consecutive successes, face stiff challenge to continue that with Champaign Central in regional semis.
7. Champaign Central 17-15 (6)
Maroons lost three of last four tilts to finish regular-season slate, take on rival Centennial in Class 3A Decatur Eisenhower Regional semifinals next.
8. Heritage 27-5 (7)
Hawks won final three bouts and could face same Decatur Lutheran team that beat Heritage Oct. 15 in Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional semis.
9. Milford 26-4-1 (8)
Bearcats collected a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference regular-season lead, match up with either Ridgeview or Streator to begin a 1A regional.
10. Monticello 19-14 (9)
Sages struggled to regular-season finish line with five losses in last six events, take on Tuscola or Georgetown-Ridge Farm in 2A Oakwood Regional.