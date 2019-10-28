sjovb18
Monticello's Addison Wichus (1) in a prep volleyball match at Monticello High School on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Regional action starts Monday across all four classes, so preps coordinator Colin Likas offers up his latest poll:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)

1. St. Thomas More 33-2 (1)

Sabers are carrying a nine-match win streak into their own Class 3A regional, which has them facing either Rantoul or Danville in the semifinals.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 31-4 (2)

Spartans posted 5-0 record at Mt. Pulaski’s Topper Classic to cap regular season, square off with either Oakwood or Westville in 2A regional opener.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 28-7 (3)

Bulldogs dropped Charleston in Apollo Conference finale, boasting 10-2 record in league action, and draw Decatur MacArthur or Eisenhower next.

4. Unity 30-5 (4)

Rockets snagged last three contests in regular season, match up with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley or Watseka in Class 2A PBL Regional semifinals.

5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28-5 (5)

Panthers captured the Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season crown, begin their own Class 2A regional with either BHRA or Hoopeston Area.

6. Centennial 18-14 (—)

Chargers surge back into rankings with run of six consecutive successes, face stiff challenge to continue that with Champaign Central in regional semis.

7. Champaign Central 17-15 (6)

Maroons lost three of last four tilts to finish regular-season slate, take on rival Centennial in Class 3A Decatur Eisenhower Regional semifinals next.

8. Heritage 27-5 (7)

Hawks won final three bouts and could face same Decatur Lutheran team that beat Heritage Oct. 15 in Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional semis.

9. Milford 26-4-1 (8)

Bearcats collected a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference regular-season lead, match up with either Ridgeview or Streator to begin a 1A regional.

10. Monticello 19-14 (9)

Sages struggled to regular-season finish line with five losses in last six events, take on Tuscola or Georgetown-Ridge Farm in 2A Oakwood Regional.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

