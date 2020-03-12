FISHER — Three different Fisher High School coaches will handle new responsibilities beginning this summer before the 2020-21 school year arrives.
Bunnies football coach Jake Palmer is stepping aside as the high school athletic director to become Fisher Grade School’s principal. Palmer will still serve as the high school football coach.
Cody Diskin and Ken Ingold, meanwhile, are moving away from overseeing Fisher boys’ and girls’ basketball programs, respectively. Diskin has been tabbed as the high school’s new AD, and Ingold will become the new junior high AD. Ingold also will retain his position as Fisher softball coach.
Palmer possesses a background in elementary education, and the chance to take over for Jim Moxley as Moxley prepares to retire following 21 years as grade school principal was too good to pass up.
“That’s just kind of where my roots are at, where my heart really lies,” said Palmer, also currently the junior-senior high dean of students. “My heart’s at the grade school with those elementary kids and just trying to make an impact on their education and their daily lives.”
Palmer is in his fourth year as Fisher’s AD and recently completed his fourth campaign as football coach. The Bunnies’ football team has posted a Class 1A postseason victory each of the last two seasons after not previously qualifying for the playoffs since 2013.
Diskin finished his fifth season in charge of the Fisher boys’ basketball program, guiding the Bunnies to 71 wins and one regional championship in that span.
He’s also in his 11th year as a high school physical education teacher, but Diskin will depart that role and take over Palmer’s current gig as dean of students along with being the high school AD.
“I’ve been around athletics my whole life,” Diskin said. “I was excited to be involved more in all the sports and coach a little of everything.”
“Cody’s strongest point ... is his organization,” Palmer added. “He seems to always be out in front of things, always knows what’s coming next, what needs to get done.”
Ingold is a longtime coach in various sports, including at some level of Fisher basketball since 1984.
He’ll leave the girls’ program won 174 games and three regional titles in 12 seasons and also will step away from his assistant coaching role on Palmer’s football staff.
Ingold, who starts his 12th season with Bunnies softball on Monday, replaces Moxley as Fisher’s junior high AD.
“I’m just kind of ready for a change, and I’m not getting any younger,” said Ingold, a Fisher graduate. “It’ll mean a few less bus rides every year and a little less toll on my body and, hopefully, my mind.”
The high school English teacher said duties associated with his new job are less likely to interfere with softball coaching than with football and basketball work, hence his decision to stay on the diamond.
“It’s going to be different being around and not being able to be involved with girls’ basketball,” Ingold said. “It’s a big change.”