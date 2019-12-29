Matt Kerr
Sr., DL, Monticello
Why he made the team: Kerr overcame an early-season injury and impacted games on both sides of the ball for a Class 3A postseason qualifier. He made 34 tackles while constantly harassing opposing quarterbacks, also catching 40 passes for 771 yards and 11 scores.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Trippie Redd. ... Before I compete, I eat fruits, ham or turkey. ... In my dream career, I would play college football, then come back to Monticello and be a fitness teacher and football/wrestling coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is sociology. ... My favorite athlete is Davante Adams. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur.
Three items on my bucket list: Ride in a hot air balloon, watch a Super Bowl in the stadium and have a beautiful and successful family.
Cade Scott
Sr., DL, Unity
Why he made the team: Scott was on the first line of defense for a group that recorded three shutouts and allowed an average of 13.5 points a game, as he provided 84 tackles for a Class 4A second-round club.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Travis Scott. ... Before I compete, I eat PB&J. ... In my dream career, I would be a college football coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is criminal justice. ... My favorite athlete is Tyreek Hill. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Tyreek Hill, Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady.
Two items on my bucket list: Skydiving and swimming with sharks.
Josh Woodrey
Jr., DL, Prairie Central
Why he made the team: Woodrey served as the Hawks’ representative on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A all-state first team after making 45 tackles for a defense that allowed 21.5 points per event and qualified for the 4A quarterfinals.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Keith Urban. ... Before I compete, I eat a sub sandwich. ... In my dream career, I would be a sports announcer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is William “The Refrigerator” Perry. ... My favorite TV show is “SpongeBob SquarePants.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Arnold Schwarzenegger, Muhammad Ali and Kyle Snyder.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to Europe, see the Super Bowl live and road trip across America.
Hunter Anderson
Sr., LB, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Why he made the team: After dealing with an offseason injury, Anderson exploded onto the scene for a Class 3A quarterfinalist with 89 tackles defensively on top of 1,350 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing, making the IHSFCA 3A all-state first team.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Florida Georgia Line. ... Before I compete, I eat Subway and cookies. ... In my dream career, I would be a conservation officer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite athlete is Saquon Barkley. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Walter Payton, Ed Reed and Dick Butkus.
Three items on my bucket list: Shark fish, visit the Baseball Hall of Fame and go to an Oregon Ducks football game.
Tylor Durflinger
Jr., LB, Watseka
Why he made the team: Durflinger found a spot on the IHSFCA Class 2A all-state first team for a second-round playoff club, his 121 tackles ranking third in the area for a defense that allowed fewer than 17 points a night.
A few of my favorites: Before I compete, I eat pizza. ... In my dream career, I would do welding/MIG welding. ... My favorite subject to study in school is U.S. history. ... My favorite athlete is Luke Kuechly. ... My favorite TV show is “Forensic Files.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Terrell Suggs, Roquan Smith and Khalil Mack.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to college and play football, play in a football championship and go to a college football game.
Zayzen Price
Sr., LB, Villa Grove/Heritage
Why he made the team: Price stormed to the area’s best tackling total at 128 stops, with the team captain coming up big when the Blue Devils held their five defeated opponents to an average of 7.8 points scored.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Yung Gravy. ... Before I compete, I eat a protein bar and banana. ... In my dream career, I would be an NFL star for the Bears. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Khalil Mack. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Khalil Mack, Tom Brady and Devin Hester.
Three items on my bucket list: Go hunting in Texas, visit Paris and take a cruise around the world.
Cooper Reed
Sr., LB, Unity
Why he made the team: Reed formed a potent duo with fellow linebacker Micah Downs as the Rockets slowed most every foe they faced en route to the Class 4A second round, as Reed finished his high school stint with a 113-tackle total.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see NBA YoungBoy. ... Before I compete, I eat peanut butter and jelly. ... In my dream career, I would be a pro athlete. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Bo Jackson. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Ray Lewis, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydiving, visit other countries and get married.
Makail Stanley
Sr., LB, Argenta-Oreana
Why he made the team: Stanley was a unanimous all-Lincoln Prairie Conference first-teamer on both defense and offense (also earning IHSFCA 1A all-state first-team status). He wrapped up 90 tackles and jetted to 1,913 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Tyler, the Creator. ... Before I compete, I eat whatever is edible. ... In my dream career, I would play zero-gravity sports. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Ernie Davis. ... My favorite TV show is “Law & Order: SVU.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jackie Robinson, Abe Lincoln and Usain Bolt.
Three items on my bucket list: Swim with sharks, skydive and wrestle a penguin.
Brayden Weaver
Sr., LB, St. Joseph-Ogden
Why he made the team: The Spartans struggled when Weaver was sidelined by injury late in the season, and he ultimately put together a 76-tackle campaign that ended during Week 8 — prior to SJ-O’s Class 3A playoff game.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Eminem. ... Before I compete, I eat an apple with caramel. ... In my dream career, I would play for the Chicago Bears. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant. ... My favorite TV show is “SpongeBob SquarePants.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan, Abraham Lincoln and Albert Pujols.
Three items on my bucket list: Visit Canton, Ohio, go to a World Series game and visit New York City.
Ben Carroll
Jr., DB, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Why he made the team: Carroll rushed for 503 yards and caught 329 yards worth of passes for the Class 1A postseason qualifier, but his biggest impact came on defense as he led the area with 10 interceptions and also scored 75 tackles.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Da Baby. ... Before I compete, I eat ice cream. ... In my dream career, I would be an athletic trainer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is chemistry. ... My favorite athlete is Julio Jones. ... My favorite TV show is “Stranger Things.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kevin Hart, Kam Chancellor and Alexander Hamilton.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to Europe, go skydiving and go to an NFL game.
Jalen Quinn
Soph., DB, Tuscola
Why he made the team: A reigning All-Area boys’ basketball first-teamer, Quinn landed right behind Carroll with nine interceptions and added 28 stops in stepping up for the Warriors’ defense, also making 46 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see NBA YoungBoy. ... Before I compete, I eat Subway. ... In my dream career, I would play professional basketball. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Paul George. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel out of state, skydiving and meet Paul George.
Jared Routh
Sr., DB, Unity
Why he made the team: Routh could’ve been a first-teamer on offense or defense — the former because of his area-best and school-record 73 catches for 860 yards and six scores — but he qualifies for aiding a Rockets defense that came up big all season, with Routh adding 63 tackles to it.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Travis Scott. ... Before I compete, I eat PB&J. ... In my dream career, I would be a college football coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is accounting. ... My favorite athlete is Deion Sanders. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Deion Sanders, Dak Prescott and Emmitt Smith.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydiving, parasailing and cliff diving.
Carson Thomas
Sr., DB, Mahomet-Seymour
Why he made the team: As the Bulldogs’ offense struggled to find its footing, Thomas led a defensive unit that permitted 42 points over its final four games by intercepting three passes and turning in 32 tackles.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Travis Scott. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana. ... In my dream career, I would be in the NFL. ... My favorite subjects to study in school are anatomy and physiology. ... My favorite athlete is Alvin Kamara. ... My favorite TV show is “That 70s Show.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Tom Brady, Neil Armstrong and Juice Wrld.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, bungee jump and go to the Super Bowl.