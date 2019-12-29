Penn Stoller
Sr., QB, Milford/Cissna Park
Why he made the team: Stoller starred offensively for the 8-Man Association’s state runner-up club, tossing for 1,695 yards and 30 touchdowns on just 55 pass completions in addition to rushing for 1,469 yards and 25 touchdowns.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat chicken and rice. ... In my dream career, I would be a woodworker/carpenter. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Drew Brees. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Drew Brees, Grandpa Sam Bauer and Michael Jordan.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to a Super Bowl, go to Dubai and go to Europe.
Logan Tabeling
Sr., QB, Tuscola
Why he made the team: Our defending All-Area baseball Player of the Year was hard to contain both under center and breaking the pocket, as he tossed for 2,132 yards and 16 touchdowns and dashed for 881 yards and 18 rushing touchdown for a Class 2A program that reached the second round of the playoffs.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see The Weeknd. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s. ... In my dream career, I would play in MLB. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Max Scherzer. ... My favorite TV show is “Chicago Fire.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan, Nolan Ryan and Max Scherzer.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to space, visit a foreign country and meet Abe Lincoln.
Devin Miles
Jr., RB, Danville
Why he made the team: Our Player of the Year broke out in a major way for a Class 6A postseason qualifier, often making his presence felt with dazzling kick and punt returns but also through 1,726 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, an area-leading 192 points scored and 50 tackles on defense.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see NBA YoungBoy. ... Before I compete, I eat Penn Station. ... In my dream career, I would go to the NFL. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Barry Sanders. ... My favorite TV show is “Martin.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick my granny, my grandpa and Martin Lawrence.
Three items on my bucket list: A car (Lamborghini), Jordans (shoes) and clothes.
Tyler Wilson
Sr., RB, Fisher
Why he made the team: Wilson established a new Bunnies record for single-season rushing yardage by compiling a local-best 2,081 yards and 25 scores and making an impact defensively, courtesy 95 tackles for a Class 1A program that advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat bananas. ... In my dream career, I would be an architect. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant. ... My favorite TV show is “The Flash.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan, Walter Payton and Abraham Lincoln.
Three items on my bucket list: Bungee jumping, mountain climbing and skydiving.
Brandon Douglas
Sr., WR, Tuscola
Why he made the team: Douglas paced the area in receiving yardage with an 881 total, finding the end zone eight times. He also was dangerous on defense, picking off two passes and notching 84 tackles.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see G-Eazy. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s. ... In my dream career, I would be an astronaut. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Kris Bryant. ... My favorite TV show is “Chicago P.D.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Abe Lincoln, Juice Wrld and Mondo Duplantis.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, scuba dive and travel to a different country.
Diego Perez
Sr., WR, Arcola
Why he made the team: Perez was the top target for Purple Riders quarterback Beau Jones, corralling 36 passes for 716 yards and an area-high 12 scores, while also snagging three interceptions on top of 30 defensive stops.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Da Baby. ... Before I compete, I eat pizza with popcorn chicken nuggets. ... In my dream career, I would be a pro athlete. ... My favorite subject to study in school is anatomy. ... My favorite athlete is Conor McGregor. ... My favorite TV show is “Prison Break.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Robert Downey Jr., Rihanna and Nick Lindsey.
Three items on my bucket list: Go free-falling, go ice fishing and wrestle a bear.
Hugo Garza
Sr., OL, Arcola
Why he made the team: The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state pick in Class 1A also was a unanimous all-Lincoln Prairie Conference first-team choice for an outfit that made the Class 1A quarterfinals.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Jale. ... Before I compete, I eat Subway. ... In my dream career, I would be a pro athlete. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is LeBron James. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick LeBron James, Stan Lee and Albert Einstein.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, go to an NFL game and go on a cruise.
Nick Gunn
Sr., OL, Champaign Central
Why he made the team: Gunn received all-Big 12 Conference first-team recognition on both the offensive and defensive lines, aiding an offense that averaged 29.4 points per game.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see anybody; I can’t decide. ... Before I compete, I eat nothing. ... In my dream career, I’m undecided. ... My favorite subject to study in school is physics. ... My favorite athlete is Roger Federer. ... My favorite TV show is “Peaky Blinders.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Theodore Roosevelt, Albert Einstein and Jesus Christ.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydiving, visit Japan and visit Israel.
Keegan Kutemeier
Sr., OL, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Why he made the team: Kutemeier landed IHSFCA all-state status in Class 2A and used his 5-foot-10 frame to the best of his ability in helping the Class 2A second-round program average 28.5 points per outing.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Khalid. ... Before I compete, I eat PB&Js. ... In my dream career, I would be a biomedical engineer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Lawrence Taylor. ... My favorite TV show is “Stranger Things.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein and Abraham Lincoln.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydiving, visiting another country and driving a Ferrari.
Talen Miller
Sr., OL, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Why he made the team: Miller joined Kutemeier on the IHSFCA all-state first team for Class 2A and made the Blue Devils hard to deal with on the offensive end, with BHRA averaging a robust 42.5 points per contest en route to the 2A second round.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see NLE Choppa. ... Before I compete, I eat bananas. ... In my dream career, I would own my own business. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is J.J. Watt. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Bo Jackson, J.J. Watt and Rob Gronkowski.
Three items on my bucket list: Play college football, travel the country and win a championship.
Laron Reed
Jr., OL, Danville
Why he made the team: At 6-foot-1, 270 pounds, Reed was hard to push aside even in the vaunted Big 12 Conference, in which he received all-league first-team recognition on the offensive line for helping the Vikings average 32.8 points per game.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see G Herbo/Polo G. ... Before I compete, I eat pizza. ... In my dream career, I would go to the NFL. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Marshawn Lynch. ... My favorite TV show is “Tom and Jerry.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick MLK, Tupac and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on my bucket list: Keep my family together, get a degree and live life to the fullest every day.
Austin Hopkins
Sr., All-Purpose, Arcola
Why he made the team: Hopkins was both the Purple Riders’ best backfield option and defensive leader amid a run to the Class 1A quarterfinals, as he plunged for 1,401 yards and 18 scores on the ground and racked up 89 tackles.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Uzi Vert. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana. ... In my dream career, I would play in the NFL. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite athlete is Saquon Barkley. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Theodore Roosevelt, Saquon Barkley and Jennifer Aniston.
Three items on my bucket list: Snowboarding, going on a plane and going on a cruise.
Ivan Franco
Sr., K, Arcola
Why he made the team: Franco did a little bit of everything in his last season at Arcola, leading all local comers with 57 converted extra points on top of one field goal, receiving 413 yards/10 touchdowns worth of passes and making two interceptions.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Uzi Vert. ... Before I compete, I eat Subway. ... In my dream career, I would be a pro athlete. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant. ... My favorite TV show is “The Vampire Diaries.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Elvis Presley.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, swim with sharks and bungee jump.