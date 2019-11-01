Twenty-one local prep football programs will suit up either Friday or Saturday for a first-round playoff game. COLIN LIKAS breaks down what to expect from area teams kicking off at 7 tonight:
Class 4A
(10) Prairie Central (7-2) at (7) Richland County (7-2)
Hawks’ coach: Andrew Quain (first season, 7-2 record)
Tigers’ coach: Matt Music (ninth season, 48-39 record)
Three Hawks to watch
Kaden King (Jr., QB/DB): 16 of 29 passing, 368 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 104 carries, 693 yards, 11 TDs
Connor Casner (Jr., RB/LB): 95 carries, 718 yards, 11 TDs
Cooper Palmore (Jr., WR/LB): 8 receptions, 230 yards, 1 TD; 71 tackles
Three Tigers to watch
Gavin Dorn (Jr., RB/OLB): 127 carries, 664 yards, 4 TDs.
Quinn Miller (Jr., WR/CB): 23 receptions, 366 yards, 6 TDs; 16 tackles, 7 INTs.
Levi Seitzinger (Sr., TE/OLB): 76 tackles, 9.0 TFL
Prediction — Hawks 28, Tigers 14. Prairie Central’s run game has taken off down the stretch behind guys like Casner and Dailen Loveless, while King’s arm will offer enough offensive balance to throw off the hosts in Olney.
Class 2A
(9) Nokomis (7-2) at (8) Oakwood (7-2)
Redskins’ coach: Paul Watson (fourth season, 18-18 record)
Comets’ coach: Al Craig (second season, 12-7 record)
Three Redskins to watch
Ryan Janssen (Sr., RB/MLB): 178 carries, 967 yards, 10 TDs; 95 tackles, 1 INT.
Adam Lyons (Sr., RB/DB): 118 carries, 762 yards, 12 TDs; 9 receptions, 58 yards, 2 TDs; 13 kickoff returns, 307 yards; 24 tackles, 1.0 sack, 2 INTs, 1 fumble recovery.
Alex Tosetti (Sr., QB/DB): 24 of 51 passing, 320 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs; 34 carries, 255 yards, 6 TDs; 18 tackles, 4 INTs.
Three Comets to watch
Colby Smiley (Sr., RB/LB): 91 carries, 709 yards, 8 TDs; 44 tackles.
Gaven Clouse (Soph., RB/OLB/DB): 113 carries, 879 yards, 9 TDs.
Kade Anderson (Sr., WR/DB): 10 receptions, 171 yards, 1 TD; 5 INTs.
Prediction — Comets 24, Redskins 14. This should be a run versus run battle, and Oakwood likely has more weapons with Smiley, Clouse, Jack Carey, Josh Young and others. Plus, Nokomis hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record all season.
8-Man
(11) Judah Christian (2-6) at (4) Pawnee (6-3)
Tribe’s coach: Ted Myhre (first season, 2-6 record)
Indians’ coach: Kitt Thein (ninth season, but first since 2015, 59-32 record)
Three Tribe to watch
Kyle Stone (Sr., QB/LB): 40 of 111 passing, 393 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs; 68 carries, 221 yards, 2 TDs
Christian Myhre (Jr., WR/CB): 6 receptions, 213 yards, 1 TD.
Izak Brown (Sr., K/CB): 4 INTs.
Three Indians to watch
Zach Fisher (Jr.): 50 of 114 passing, 509 yards, 6 TDs, 9 INTs; 109 carries, 815 yards, 13 TDs
Liam Monahan (Jr.): 146 carries, 1,203 yards, 16 TDs; 27 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks.
Jack Kratochvil (Sr.): 14 receptions, 152 yards, 1 TD; 36 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 8.0 sacks.
Prediction — Indians 56, Tribe 21. Judah Christian will need to show a lot of growth from Week 2 of the regular season, in which Pawnee beat the Tribe 74-6.
(7) Rockford Christian Life (5-4) at (6) Schlarman (6-3)
Eagles’ coach: Bill Shepard (fourth season, 10-25 record)
Hilltoppers’ coach: Matt Blurton (first season, 6-3 record)
Three Eagles to watch
Jameson DeCarlo (Sr., RB/DE): 812 rushing yards, 12 TDs; 1 kickoff return TD.
John Boeke (Sr., RB/LB): 568 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 135 tackles.
Josh Adas (Soph., E/DL): 83 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 blocked punts.
Three Hilltoppers to watch
Marcus Blurton (Sr., QB/MLB/DE): 132 of 222 passing, 2,209 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs; 37 carries, 83 yards, 5 TDs;
Vaughn Black (Sr., WR/CB): 52 receptions, 1,166 yards, 13 TDs; 33 tackles, 9 INTs.
Rance Bryant (Jr., WR/DB): 40 receptions, 731 yards, 11 TDs; 38 tackles, 4 INTs.
Prediction — Hilltoppers 63, Eagles 45. Many of Schlarman’s games this year have been high-scoring shootouts, and this one shouldn’t be much different. Expect Blurton and Co. to persevere in their return to home postseason football.