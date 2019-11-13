PAXTON — Hunter Anderson is a must-have presence for Paxton-Buckley-Loda football these days.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior has compiled 1,350 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing the ball.
His 89 tackles out of the linebacker position rates second among the Panthers (9-2), as do his 11 tackles for loss.
He posted a blocked punt, which he scooped up and returned for points, in last week’s Class 3A second-round playoff road win over Farmington.
So not having Anderson would be devastating for fifth-seeded PBL, which visits top-seeded Princeton (10-1) for a 1 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal tilt.
And the Panthers almost didn’t early in coach Josh Pritchard’s first campaign.
“He actually sliced a tendon in his thumb in June, and the doctors told him they didn’t think he’d be able to play until about Week 3, Week 4,” Pritchard said. “He and his mom both assured me he’d be playing Week 1. They went and got him cleared by a doctor.”
Pritchard was aware Anderson would be a bellcow carrying the football, replacing T.J. Jones in that role for PBL. He also was willing to ease Anderson into the spot, in part, because of that thumb injury.
Anderson’s rapid recovery wound up the first of many examples of Panthers stepping up sooner than would’ve been anticipated.
The latest are freshmen Aaron Kavasecz and Kayden Snelling.
Kavasecz slotted in as the starting nose tackle for PBL’s postseason opener versus Chicago Carver.
Snelling was an active substitute on the defensive line last weekend.
Also included in this discussion is sophomore Wyatt Hollen, who gained his first varsity start of the year on the D-line against Carver.
“It’s kind of crazy to be able to throw young kids in there like that and they start making plays,” Pritchard said. “We kind of got after (Farmington) with some really young kids, which is crazy to say in the second round of the playoffs.”
It showed on the scoreboard, as the Panthers nearly silenced the Farmers in a 27-7 result that handed PBL its first quarterfinal berth since 1998.
Pritchard and his assistants were optimistic about coming out ahead in the No. 4-No. 5 seed second-round game.
How it played out was the surprise.
“We thought they were probably going to score two or three touchdowns,” Pritchard said of Farmington. “Our kids came to play, took to the scouting report, and we didn’t give up any big plays. ... I think the longest play we gave up the whole entire game was 17 yards.”
As nice as it’s been for Pritchard to get meaningful minutes from underclassmen, he can’t overlook the senior unit that’s led the way defensively.
Joining Anderson at the top of the tackles chart are fellow seniors Dalton Busboom (99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks) and Clayton Robidoux (71 tackles, four tackles for loss).
They account for 20 percent of a 15-strong senior unit that’s made its presence felt both on and off the scoresheet.
“They’re great leaders,” Pritchard said. “It’s not like they’re just good football players. ... So they kind of got everybody refocused for both situations.”
What situations, one might ask?
First was the possibility PBL’s first-round bout with Carver might not happen, as that school was affected by the Chicago teachers’ strike that was suspended just in time for Carver to compete.
The second “situation” was a case of faulty equipment.
The Panthers’ bus broke down in Bloomington last Saturday, en route to Farmington. They spent about an hour and 15 minutes not moving.
At least not toward their intended destination.
Instead, the kids left the confines of their vehicle to run plays “out (on) a field near somebody’s house.”
“We have no idea who they were because they weren’t home, thank goodness,” Pritchard said. “It was a nice little bonding experience.”
As with his athletes who’ve made significant strides on big stages, PBL’s bus adventure generated something Pritchard didn’t immediately realize his boys needed.
“We’ve already planned our trip for Princeton where we’ll probably stop about halfway once again and get our blood flowing,” Pritchard said. “For 15, 20 minutes because it helped us out this past week, so we’ll just stay consistent.”
That’d also mean picking up a victory against a better-seeded foe this weekend.
Pritchard holds an idea of what the Tigers will bring to the table: an aggressive nature on both sides of the ball and a quarterback, Tyler Gibson, who has tossed for 1,711 yards and 14 TDs.
“As long as we can get in (our players’) heads that you’re going to have to play a physical football game,” Pritchard said, “... then we’ll be OK.”